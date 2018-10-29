Lucas Wolfe (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCASWOLFE.COM) Story Highlights Lucas Wolfe won the Champion Racing Oil/Sterling Lubricants Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series.

Wolfe finished with 1,397 points, while Freddie Rahmer was second at 1,280 points.

Spring Grove's Greg Hodnett, who died after a racing accident late in the second, finished third.

Sunday’s running of the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway brought the local 410 sprint season to a close.

It also completed the season on the Champion Racing Oil/Sterling Lubricants Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Series, presented by Hoseheads.com.

This year, the local racing season for the sprint cars was comprised of 81 races, of which, one driver could have competed in 70 of them. There were 32 different winners. The Champion Oil Series awards points to the top-10 finishers in each race, and at season’s end there were 95 drivers who had earned points.

Second-generation racer Lucas Wolfe, driving for York’s Michael Barshinger, earned his first-ever season point title with 1,397 points.

Wolfe won eight times in regional 410 sprint competition this year, with another three wins coming in 360 sprint races. In the 410 series, Wolfe scored a total of 54 top-10 runs, with six seconds, five thirds, nine fourths and five fifths. The other 21 top 10s were in positions six through 10.

Freddie Rahmer, a third-generation driver, earned the second spot at 1,280 points, just slipping into that position with his second-place run in the Tuscarora 50. Rahmer drove his family-owned racer to seven series wins this season. He scored 11 second-place finishes, eight thirds, seven fourths and two fifths. Fifteen other top-10 runs brought his series total to 46 top 10s.

Many-time champion Greg Hodnett, who was leading the series points at the time of his fatal accident, ended the season third in points at 1,273. The Spring Grove driver scored four series wins, plus a win in a preliminary feature at the Knoxville Nationals, and two 360 sprint wins. Hodnett also had 11 seconds, eight thirds, four fourths, four fifths and 18 other top-10 runs for a total of 49 top-10 runs.

Fourth in the series went to another second-generation driver, Danny Dietrich with 1,220 points. Dietrich had 10 series wins in Gary Kauffman’s racer. His 39 top-10 runs included seven seconds, six thirds, three fourths, two fifths and 11 other top-10 runs.

Lincoln champion Brian Montieth rounded out the top five in the series standings at 1,014 points. Montieth, driving for Jerry Parrish, won eight times and had five finishes in second, third and fourth each. He also had two fifths and nine other top-10 runs for a total of 34 top-10 runs.

Sixth-place Lance Dewease (936 points) had the most series wins with 12. As has been the norm of late, Dewease and the Donnie Kreitz team ran a limited schedule.

Seventh through 10th went to Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri (602), who won once; Brock Zearfoss (578), with two wins; York’s Cory Haas (538), with two wins; and T.J. Stutts (484), who went winless during the season.



PIT STOPS

Tusky notes: The Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal was again hampered by rain, with both Friday’s preliminary event and Saturday’s planned races rained out. The event was finally held on Sunday afternoon.

All that rain left a very tacky, fast race track. In fact, seven drivers lowered the track record. In the end, Brian Brown ended up with the new track record of 14.868 seconds. Sunday marked the first time a lap under 15 seconds was officially recorded at the Port, which is a full half-mile oval.

There were 51 sprint cars on hand, and a surprisingly large crowd for a race that had been rained out twice and rescheduled to a dreary, overcast Sunday afternoon. By the way, it began raining again before I could get to my car after the race was completed.

Giovanni Scelzi was on hand, and this time his brother, Dominic, was also on hand. They were driving nearly identical Indy Race Parts No. 71 racers. Both had top-10 runs going before mechanical problems ended their days.

The runs by Freddie Rahmer and Daryn Pittman were noteworthy. Rahmer came from 16th for second and Pittman came from 23rd for third. Fifth-place finisher David Gravel started 17th.



World Finals: This weekend, the World of Outlaws venture to the dirt track on the grounds of the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the World Finals.

Actually, the racing will include the World of Outlaws sprint cars, the World of Outlaws late models and the DIRT modifieds. Expect a number of local racers to compete.

Local racing: There will be local racing this weekend.

The Trailway Speedway schedule calls for the second annual Halloween Havoc Junk Car Demolition Race on Saturday afternoon. Also on the schedule are limited stocks, figure eights and the powder puffs.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

FINAL CHAMPION RACING OIL/STIRLING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com



1. Lucas Wolfe (8) 1397

2. Freddie Rahmer (7) 1280

3. Greg Hodnett (4) 1273

4. Danny Dietrich (10) 1220

5. Brian Montieth (8) 1014

6. Lance Dewease (12) 936

7. Anthony Macri (1) 602

8. Brock Zearfoss (2) 578

9. Cory Haas (2) 538

10. T.J. Stutts 484