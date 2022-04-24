They're deep, but Penn State football team will have to overcome same old issues

DONNIE COLLINS

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice (TNS)

It's the spring game, and in this case, it didn't look much like a game, really.

More a collection of practice drills cobbled together to hide some deficiencies that otherwise would have stuck out like a giraffe in the middle of one of the empty cow pastures surrounding Beaver Stadium.

Let's call it a glorified practice session that possessed all the significance the Blue-White Game always holds heading into a given football season. It either means nothing, because you can hide whatever you want to hide. Or, it means something, because you can't hide everything.

Unfamiliar as it is to see a football "game" played in eight sessions instead of four quarters, and convoluted as the game's scoring system turned out to be — the defense somehow beat the offense, 17-13 — the game did put on display a few things head coach James Franklin certainly wanted shown off.

In addition to a few things he didn't.

"I'm not ready to say we're as talented with the starters as we've ever been," Franklin said after what he slyly called the "Blue-White Event." "But we have positions where our depth is as good as it's been, where the drop-off isn't as significant to the number twos and number threes."

And, he's right.

Backups look dynamic: Penn State's backups mostly looked dynamic.

Running backs Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford, two players Nittany Lions fans have been familiar with a while, combined for 60 yards on 13 carries. But the two true freshmen backups, Kaytron Allen and Gatorade National Player of the Year Nick Singleton, didn't look too bad themselves.

The Nittany Lions are replacing Jahan Dotson with graduate transfer Mitchell Tinsley, who looked a little bit like, well, Dotson. He hauled in his first reception at the 13-yard line, weaved in, made a few defenders miss and sprinted into the end zone for the scrimmage's first score.

They have three starer-quality tight ends. They have dynamic youngsters behind Tinsley and starters KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington. They have three defensive tackles who have started. They are three teams deep at corner, and their backup safeties — Jayden Reed and Zakee Wheatley — might have been the two most dynamic players on the field Saturday.

"You see dudes sub out, then look at the next guy come in, and you don't think he's a sub. He's just another really good football player," tight end Tyler Warren said. "I'm excited to play against that in the summer, because it's really going to make me a better football player."

What makes Penn State a better team is important, though, and it's difficult to watch an eight-session Blue-White Game — the 7-on-7 drills that replaced traditional football, the situational plays that replaced longer drives — and not look at the two areas that matter most to the 2022 Nittany Lions' success: The quarterbacks and the offensive line.

The quarterbacks: It's going to come down to whether the guys behind quarterback Sean Clifford develop, and whether the guys in front of him truly improve.

Clifford was solid in limited playing time in the spring scrimmage, and Franklin insisted his sixth spring in the program was his best yet. But his top backup, redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux, completed just 5 of his 14 passes, and 36 of his 75 yards came courtesy of a wonderful catch by converted quarterback-turned-wideout Mason Stahl. True freshmen Drew Allar and Central York High School graduate Beau Pribula, highly thought of and clearly gifted as they are, were up and down Saturday. Allar completed 6 of 14 passes and was intercepted twice. Pribula completed 2 of 3 for just seven yards, and he was sacked twice.

The offensive line: While it's fair to talk about the abundance of depth at other positions, the reason Penn State had to play such a different style of scrimmage is because the offensive line had so many depth issues. That's not good, considering how much the Nittany Lions struggled there in the past.

Franklin is bullish on tackles Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, and getting Juice Scruggs to his natural center spot and right guard Sal Wormley back after a season lost to injury can only be seen as a positive.

"Just a gritty group," Clifford said. "They want to get better. They're very receptive to what I'm saying. We're not always going to be in the perfect play. But getting us into the right ideas and making sure that we're right up front, that's going to set us up for a lot of success.

"I really believe that we've made a lot of strides, more strides than we've made in a long time just because of that second year in the offense."

Too many third-and-longs: Saturday, though, was more of the same. There were a few decent runs, especially by Lee and Ford. But on the whole, the quarterbacks were asked to make plays Saturday from third-and-long, consistently.

When it averaged 3.2 yards per carry last year, Penn State's offense managed just 107 yards per game and ranked 118th in the nation.

Penn State averaged 3.6 yards per carry. In its own spring scrimmage. Granted, some sessions where stats were kept were in non-tackling scenarios, so who knows whether the backs could have pushed that up by breaking tackles and plowing forward. It's not like that's something they did regularly last season, though.

Again, it was barely a game at all. But, when the same struggles and the same numbers keep appearing in the box scores, it has to be a concern.

"Can we take a step where you guys ask me about the offensive line, and I say something, and then we back it up on the offensive line?" Franklin asked.

It's the million dollar question in Happy Valley. Again. How they answer it after a glorious spring afternoon will determine where this team goes come the chill of winter.