Dallastown, Spring Grove set for showdown in Papertown for York-Adams D-I wrestling title

Dallastown and Spring Grove will meet for the York-Adams Division I wrestling title on Thursday.

The match is set for a 7 p.m. start at Spring Grove. Both teams enter at 5-0 in division action.

Spring Grove won this battle last year in dramatic fashion, 27-26, to claim the D-I crown.

It’s the match that every York County wrestling fan has been waiting for all season long.

Thursday night, the wait will finally end.

The highly anticipated York-Adams Division I showdown between Dallastown and Spring Grove is set for Papertown, with a scheduled 7 p.m. start. It will be a winner-take-all battle for the D-I championship, with both teams entering with 5-0 divisional records in the final D-I match of the season for both teams.

No one who follows local wrestling will be a bit surprised that these two storied programs will slug it out — again — for the D-I crown. In fact, when the season began, most folks knew that this match would likely determine the division championship.

Not much to divide them: On paper, there’s not much to divide the teams.

The Wildcats (12-1 overall) and the Rockets (11-4 overall) won each of their division matches by at least a dozen points. Dallastown’s closest division match was a 40-27 win vs. South Western, while Spring Grove’s tightest D-I match was a 40-28 triumph against Central York.

Dallastown has outscored its D-I foes by an average of 36 points, while Spring Grove has outscored its divisional foes by an average of 28 points.

In the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings, Dallastown is slotted No. 5 and Spring Grove is at No. 9.

Recent history: If recent regular-season history is any indication, you can expect an extremely tight contest that could go down to the last bout.

Last year, the Rockets took the D-I crown with a 27-26 victory at Dallastown. Caleb Bowlin won the final bout of the night at 160 to give the Rockets the dramatic victory.

In 2020, Dallastown won the final two bouts of the match to collect a 40-33 victory.

Lots of hammers: Both programs will bring their fair share of hammers to the contest.

Dallastown features nine wrestlers with at least 13 wins and a winning percentage of 60% or higher: Caden Dobbins (19-2, 152), Hunter Bisking (20-4, 285), Isaiah Feeney (20-6, 172), Zach Luckenbaugh (19-4, 126), Ashton Deller (19-5, 160), Anthony Carulli (18-6, 132), Damian Key (18-6, 120), Owen Bricker (16-7, 138), Ben Usow (14-9, 189) and Michael Klinger (13-3, 215).

Dobbins recently went over the 100-win mark for his career.

Spring Grove has six wrestlers with at least 13 wins and a 60% winning rate: Teague Conover (18-7, 189), Braxton Rice (17-6, 120), Michael Hershey (17-8, 285), Logan Herbst (17-9, 215), Ivan Vega (16-2, 132) and Tanner Grim (14-7, 106).

The weights listed are based on the most recent match for each wrestler but could obviously be changed on Thursday based on the matchups, the coin flip and coaches’ strategy decisions.

Should be fun: Dallastown would appear to have the slightest edge, based on most of the metrics listed above, but one unexpected pin or individual decision could shift things dramatically, especially with two closely matched teams.

Both programs are led by men with legendary last names in York County wrestling. Dallastown’s head coach is Dave Gable, who has more than 300 career coaching victories. Tyke Conover has led Spring Grove since 2018, when he took over for Tony Miller. Tyke Conover is the son of Terry Conover, who amassed more than 500 wins at Hanover High. Both Dave Gable and Tyke Conover were also standout high school wrestlers.

Put it all together and you have all the ingredients needed for a special night of wrestling in front of a large and lively crowd.

It should be fun.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Records for this story were provided by pa-wrestling.com.