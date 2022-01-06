County loses women's sports pioneer who left indelible mark on her girls at York Suburban

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York County recently lost a female sports pioneer.

Unfortunately, most local folks, outside of some longtime members of the York Suburban School District community, won’t recognize her name.

That’s a shame, because Peggy Zarfos spent her coaching career toiling tirelessly to give athletic opportunities to young girls during an era when female sports were often ignored, dismissed or diminished.

Zarfos, who died Dec. 27 at 101, did much of her coaching work at York Suburban High School before the passage of Title IX, a landmark federal civil rights law passed in 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program, including sports, that receives funding from the federal government.

Title IX was a game-changer for female athletes. Before that, many young girls were actively discouraged from competing in sports, and those girls who did participate in athletics were given, at best, second-class treatment.

York Suburban, before 1972, was no different.

Mrs. Z left an impact: However, Mrs. Z, as she was called by her athletes, did her best to make sure her girls got the best possible athletic opportunities.

One of her student-athletes was Shelly Riedel, a 1968 Suburban grad who went on to her own impressive career as a longtime educator, administrator and coach at several area districts.

Riedel, who played field hockey under Zarfos, said that Mrs. Z's influence on her was immeasurable.

“She gave me the self-confidence to feel that, with enough hard work, I could succeed,” Riedel said. “I followed three sisters who were stars and found that a challenge. Having someone believe in you was a real plus.”

That sentiment was echoed by Beverly Baughman Hogan, one of Riedel's field hockey teammates who also graduated from Suburban in 1968.

"The most important influence Peggy had on me was giving me a sense of empowerment ... a feeling I could accomplish anything through hard work and visualization," Hogan said. "... I admire Peggy so much for her consistency and dedication."

Zarfos led Suburban to four consecutive field hockey county championships or co-championships from 1964-1967. Riedel said Zarfos gave all of the team members photos of the championship teams with the names on the back.

“She may have been the most successful field hockey coach in Suburban’s history,” Riedel said.

Fighting for opportunities: Riedel also said Zarfos would fight to get her girls the opportunity to play sports, even when faced with significant obstacles.

“When those in charge at the time refused to start a girls’ basketball program (at Suburban), she volunteered her time so we could at least play intramural — in the Mount Rose gym,” Riedel said. “Of course, there was no transportation, so we had to get a ride or run down the hill to participate.”

Zarfos, a York High and Temple University graduate, taught physical education at Gettysburg College and worked for the York Recreation Commission before spending the rest of her career teaching physical education at Suburban, where, according to her obituary, she coached field hockey, girls' tennis and girls' track. She also supervised many water shows in the high school pool and started the learn-to-swim program at the Pleasureville Pool. She also taught swimming at the YWCA.

Long and productive career: It was a long and productive career that left an indelible mark — and countless memories — on those she taught and coached.

Riedel said Zarfos would often make her girls run on a slope, featuring an uneven sand surface, between the York Suburban football field and the baseball field. Riedel said she and her teammates were none too fond of those runs at the time. Now, however, she remembers those runs in a different light.

“She taught us the need to push ourselves by having us run up and down those slopes,” Riedel said. “I used this same practice on the front hill at Susquehannock (when Riedel coached there). We were told that we needed to be the team that was still outrunning the opposition at the end of the game and I adopted that mantra.”

Another mantra that Riedel adopted from Zarfos was the saying: “He who hesitates is lost.”

”Translation … if you hesitate an instant and aren’t the first person to get the ball, the other person will ‘win’ it," Riedel said. "(That) stayed with me through college hockey and then I shared it with my players when I coached.”

Hogan remembered a different, more humorous story about Zarfos.

"I recall the first year I made the field hockey team in ninth grade," Hogan said. "The September York County Fair always had a free student admission day. Mrs. Z, as we called her, threatened any player that skipped hockey practice to go to the fair would not be allowed to play in that week's big game.

"True to her word, she benched all the seniors and others that skipped practice for the fair. Therefore, she put me in, and I had never played a game prior.

"I recall suddenly seeing the ball in front of my stick and I took off running with it. The crowd was yelling and screaming and calling my name. It gave me such a high and I easily got the ball in the net.

"I heard Mrs. Z's voice above all others and turned to see her frantically trying to pull her hair out. I put the ball in the opponent's net."

Kind and fair, but demanding: Zarfos, when she wasn't pulling her hair out, often treated her players with kindness, and would sometimes make cookies for her girls, but she also had high expectations.

"Peggy had a great sense of humor, yet was a very tough task master," Hogan said. "She expected excellence and our best effort at all times. She would say to me before a big game, 'Baughman, I want your name in the newspaper tomorrow one way or the other. Either the opposing team killed you or you scored a goal.' Then she would chuckle."

It’s clear that Hogan and Riedel, more than five decades after their graduation, still count Mrs. Z as one of their great mentors. The other young women that Zarfos influenced, during the days when girls’ sports suffered shabby treatment, almost certainly have similar feelings.

It’s a legacy to celebrate and one that will live on through Mrs. Z’s girls.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.