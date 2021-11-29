Tomlin's coaching seat should get warm after Steelers' embarrassing effort vs. Bengals

JOE STARKEY

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

To some, the mere notion of moving on from Mike Tomlin seems ludicrous.

I'll tell you what's ludicrous ...

►Giving up 28 first-quarter points to the Cleveland Browns in a playoff game.

►Giving up 533 yards to the Los Angeles Chargers, then admitting you failed to make any meaningful adjustments.

►Giving up 40-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1989.

►Going to overtime against Geno Smith.

►Nearly blowing a big fourth-quarter lead to the Chicago Bears.

►Allowing 229 rushing yards to the Detroit Lions, then admitting you were out-coached by Dan "Kneecap" Campbell, who had never called plays until that day.

►Failing to win a playoff game for five straight years, the longest streak since Bill Austin coached here. That's what will happen if these Steelers do not win a playoff game — and if you think they will, I have some beach-front property in Wilmerding I'd love to show you. By the way, that streak included the early Chuck Noll era, when the Steelers were the most pathetic franchise in football — though probably not bad enough to tie the 2021 Detroit Lions.

►Tying the 2021 Detroit Lions.

►Refusing to bench Devin Bush even though everybody knew he was playing terrible football coming in — and he continued to do so. Oh, did he ever, to the point where ex- Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke said this on the KDKA postgame show: "It seems to me he's playing with no heart out there. There's no effort. Really, right now, you're playing with 10 guys on the Steelers defense."

►Losing three consecutive games to the Bengals for the first time in 31 years.

►Losing to the Bengals, 41-10, on Sunday in maybe the most humiliating regular season game of the Tomlin era.

I mean, seriously, how bad does this have to get before Tomlin's seat at least becomes lukewarm, or even room temperature?

Why should it just be assumed that he is coach for life?

I'm not saying he should be fired even if his team collapses for the fourth consecutive season, or if it merely misses the playoffs. But why in the world did Art Rooney II give him an unusually long, three-year contract extension last spring after the third straight collapse?

Time for a change? Tomlin is a good coach. He won his 150th game earlier this month, becoming the fourth-fastest to that mark, faster than anybody not named Don Shula, George Halas or Curly Lambeau. That's elite company. But sometimes a good coach no longer is the right coach for a particular team. Look at Mike McCarthy. His resume is similar to that of Tomlin, whom McCarthy beat in a Super Bowl.

Yet the Packers fired McCarthy and are better off for it. They've been to consecutive NFC title games. McCarthy also appears to be doing OK in his new surroundings (recent results notwithstanding).

A team with problems: Tomlin's quarterback is fading. His running game, despite all the promises to fix it, still stinks. The Matt Canada offense is hard to watch, featuring all those short-of-the-stick passes.

The big offseason experiment of moving Chuks Okorafor to left tackle blew up in Tomlin's face, and now that job has gone to rookie Dan Moore, who is a disaster in pass protection. He should have been credited with a quarterback hit on Ben Roethlisberger's second interception he got driven into the quarterback's arm so fast.

The defense is worse. And make no mistake, that is Tomlin's defense, not Keith Butler's. It's an abomination, beginning with Bush, whom Tomlin said would be the "quarterback" of the unit when they moved up to draft him 10th overall. How Tomlin can keep starting him and look his players in the eye is beyond me.

Bush might be the least-physical inside linebacker in Steelers history. Not that Joe Schobert will remind anyone of Mike Singletary. He gets knocked out of the TV screen more than "Survivor" contestants. But at least he makes a play once in a while.

"We can't keep playing like this," T.J. Watt said. "It's absolutely embarrassing."

False bravado: So was the false bravado at the end. Tomlin kept Watt, Cam Heyward and Roethlisberger on the field in a 41-3 game. Give me a break. The Bengals took out their players. What's the point of keeping yours in? To prove how tough you are?

Of course the players wanted to stay in. That's not the point.

"(It shows) a team's character," Roethlisberger said, "their will, their heart."

Please. The time to show all that was three hours earlier, before the Bengals raced to a 31-3 halftime lead. Before Joe Mixon smashed the ball down your throats on 20 first-half carries.

The Bengals have become what the Steelers want to be.

If anything, the Steelers gave more credence to the Tyler Boyd theory that they quit the last time the two teams played. The worst part of the rematch was that Tomlin emphasized the importance of it all week long, basically labeling it a playoff game.

It looked like one, actually — the one from last January at Heinz Field.

Only worse.