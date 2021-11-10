Legendary York County high school head coach steps down, saying 'tank was empty'

STEVE HEISER

Matt Wilson has stepped down as the Northeastern High boys' volleyball head coach.

Wilson won seven state titles at Northeastern, including six straight from 2013 through 2018.

Wilson's teams also won nine District 3 crowns and 10 York-Adams playoff titles.

“The tank was empty.”

Matt Wilson used that simple statement to describe his decision to step down as the Northeastern High School boys’ volleyball coach.

He’s ended a career that can justifiably be classified as legendary.

In 26 years leading the Bobcats program, the 49-year-old Wilson produced seven PIAA state title teams, including six straight championships from 2013 through 2018. That level of statewide success is unprecedented in York County high school coaching history.

In all, his teams claimed nine District 3 crowns and 10 York-Adams tournament championships.

The Northeastern graduate said he knew his coaching career might be over during the 2021 District 3 Class 3-A title match against Hempfield.

“I’ve always prided myself on knowing what to say to the team in the big moment,” he said Wednesday, “but there was a moment in district final, during a certain timeout, where I wasn’t sure what to say, and I thought to myself ‘wow, the magic is gone.’”

High praise from AD: Northeastern athletic Bryan Stephens said he knew Wilson had basically decided to resign over the summer, but Stephens held off on announcing that the boys’ volleyball position was open in the hopes of changing Wilson’s mind.

Stephens was unsuccessful in that endeavor and on Wednesday morning he reluctantly sent out a news release asking for applications for the position.

The Northeastern AD couldn’t say enough good things about Wilson — a man he described as a wonderful person, coach and friend.

“When we talk to our coaches,” Stephens said, “we tell them that if you want to model your program on someone, you should model it on what Matt Wilson has done with the boys’ volleyball program, not just in terms of wins and losses, but also in how he’s performed off the court.”

The coach, Stephens said, is “a Bobcat through and through” with a dynasty built on hard work, effort and commitment.

“What he’s done transcends all sports. He could’ve gone anywhere else to coach, but he chose to stay at Northeastern because he loves the community so much. It’s hard to find that type of loyalty and commitment."

Wilson was a standout player in his own right at both Northeastern and Ohio State before taking over the Bobcats’ head coaching job in his early 20s from Tom Beakler. At that point, Northeastern was already a state boys' volleyball power, but Wilson would take it to another level during his last decade as a head coach.

Wilson said his resignation had been coming for a while now, but that the ultimate decision wasn’t easy.

“The year of 2020 is really when I wanted to do it, but with COVID (cancelling the 2020 season), I wasn’t quite ready to do it,” he said.

A program on solid footing: Wilson feels good about the timing of his decision.

He says the new Northeastern head coach will inherit a program on very solid footing. Wilson’s final team won the York-Adams Division I championship, finished second in the District 3 Class 3-A playoffs and advanced to the state 3-A quarterfinals.

“We have a young group of talented freshmen,” Wilson said. “If I came back this year, I’d probably be coming back for four more years, and I definitely don’t want to come back for four more years. The cupboard is not empty. The talent is there. I think it’s a good time.”

Looking ahead: Wilson, who owns a financial advisory firm, is going to continue to coach some club volleyball for this year, but doesn’t anticipate getting back into high school coaching, at least in the near future.

“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by talented coaches, parents, players and had a supportive school district,” he said. “The success we’ve had was because of all those other individuals and groups, not me. … I also want to thank the fans and the Northeastern community.”

Wilson said the decision to retire by his longtime assistant, George Miller, also played a role in his stepping down.

“George was there for most of those 26 years,” Wilson said. “He said it best. ‘We don’t owe anything to Northeastern anymore. We’ve given it our all.’ I’m proud of it. It was a special run with a special group. I’ll miss it.”

Wilson said he didn’t have any definite plans to fill the free time he’ll now have.

“There’s nothing pressing,” he said. “I’ll gravitate to something else, but I don’t know what it will be.”

