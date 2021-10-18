York-Adams soccer qualifiers have all the ingredients needed for a fascinating postseason

STEVE HEISER

Division champions? Check.

Star players? Check.

District 3 contenders? Check.

State-ranked programs? Check.

An unbeaten team? Check.

All of those boxes will be checked Tuesday when the York-Adams League soccer tournaments start.

There will be 16 teams involved — eight each in the boys’ and girls’ brackets.

Seven of those programs won at least a share of a Y-A division crown. Five of the qualifiers currently own top-three positions in the District 3 power ratings. Four are ranked among the top teams in the state. And one is still unbeaten and untied.

It has all the ingredients for a fascinating and competitive league postseason.

The action starts with boys-girls quarterfinal doubleheaders on Tuesday, followed by the semifinals on Thursday and the championship games on Saturday evening at Dallastown.

Boys’ tournament: Given recent form, Dallastown would likely have to be considered the boys’ favorite.

The Wildcats (16-1-1 overall) are 15-0-1 after a 1-1 start and they’re coming off a 2-0 victory over Northeastern on Thursday night, which avenged the Wildcats’ only loss, a 2-1 setback vs. the Bobcats on Sept. 7. That win also allowed Dallastown to share the Division I regular-season crown with the Bobcats.

During the 16-game unbeaten streak, the Wildcats have allowed just six goals.

Dallastown also features one of the league’s top players in Zander Leik. Central York coach Frank Lenno called Leik “a handful” earlier this season. Leik, however, is hardly a one-man gang for the Wildcats. Kaden Kashner scored both goals in the win over Northeastern. Leik and Kashner are each returning Y-A D-I all-stars.

The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association has obviously taken note of the Wildcats’ recent success, pegging them at No. 5 in the latest Class 4-A state rankings. Dallastown is also No. 2 in the district 4-A power ratings.

The Wildcats will open the league playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hanover against New Oxford (11-4-1), the third-place team from D-II.

If Dallastown wins that game, it could set up a fascinating big school-small school battle against unbeaten Biglerville (18-0-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinals. To make that happen, however, the D-III champion Canners will have to take care of D-II runner-up York Suburban (9-3-2) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Susquehannock. That will be no easy task.

Biglerville enters the playoffs ranked No. 2 in the state in 2-A and No. 2 in the district 2-A power ratings. The Canners are looking to become the first D-III team to win a Y-A playoff soccer championship. They’ve outscored their opposition 75-13 this season.

The other boys’ quarterfinals, also at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, are: Northeastern vs. Fairfield at Bermudian Springs and Susquehannock vs. Central York at Dallastown.

The Susquehannock-Central contest matches two traditional soccer powers. Susquehannock (12-1-2) claimed the D-II title and is ranked No. 7 in the state in 3-A. The Warriors are No. 3 in the 3-A power ratings. They also feature one of the league’s top players in Fallou Cisse, a returning all-state performer who was the Y-A D-II Player of the Year in 2020.

The Panthers (13-2-2), meanwhile, finished third in D-I, but managed ties against both teams (Dallastown and Northeastern) that finished ahead of them in the division.

Fairfield (10-3-1), meanwhile, is also ranked in the state (No. 10 in 1-A) and finished as the D-III runner-up behind Biglerville. D-I co-champion Northeastern (14-3-1) will look to rebound from Thursday’s loss to Dallastown, which ended the Bobcats’ 11-match winning streak. That was only the second time this season that Northeastern allowed more than one goal.

Girls’ tournament: Dallastown (14-3-1) might also be favored to take the girls’ playoff title after winning the outright D-I championship. D-I teams have traditionally dominated the girls’ soccer league playoffs.

The Wildcats open the 2021 league postseason at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hanover against Susquehannock (10-7-0), which tied for third in D-II.

The other girls’ quarterfinals, also at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, match D-III champion Bermudian Springs (14-2-0) vs. D-II runner-up Eastern York (12-4-1) at Susquehannock; D-I runner-up Central York (12-4-1) vs. D-III runner-up Fairfield (10-3-0) at Dallastown; and D-II champion Gettysburg (12-2-2) vs. Northeastern (12-4-2) at Bermudian Springs. The Bobcats finished third in D-I.

Fairfield is No. 2 in the district 1-A power ratings, while Gettysburg is No. 3 in 3-A.

A look back: The league didn’t hold playoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Dallastown took the boys’ crown, while Central York took its fourth consecutive girls’ crown.

Over the past decade, Dallastown has won three boys’ titles, while Central York, Susquehannock and Gettysburg have won two each. On the girls’ side, Central York has won five of the last 10 crowns, while Dallastown has won four championships during that span.

