Tom Kerrigan officials do well to get event completed despite rain, marathon quarterfinal

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament was completed Monday.

Tournament officials managed to finish the event despite rain delays and a marathon game.

Diamond Baseball Academy won the title, beating Stoverstown in the title game, 8-2.

MOUNT WOLF – It was a somewhat chaotic weekend for the staff of the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament over the Labor Day weekend.

In the end, however, the event turned out every bit as satisfying as one would hope.

With games scheduled for eight different sites, it doesn’t take much of a hiccup to cause things to unravel quickly. So, when the weather turned to rain early Sunday morning, the Kerrigan staff had to be quick on their feet.

Their preparedness and quick action helped to keep the three-day event on schedule, for the most part.

While a 12-inning marathon rematch between Mechanicsburg and East Prospect did create another wrinkle, the Kerrigan draw was able to be completed Monday afternoon.

In the end it was only fitting that the last two remaining undefeated teams over the tournament squared off against one another in the final.

More:Stoverstown falls 1 win short of claiming Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament title

Stoverstown — who in the semifinals knocked off a tired East Prospect outfit that needed 12 innings to finally earn some redemption against Mechanicsburg — took on Diamond Baseball Academy in a final that started nearly three hours later than originally planned.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first, but the Diamond lineup stormed back with three runs in the second. Led by tournament Most Valuable Player Jason Kelmer (.556 average, homer, 13 RBIs, four doubles), the DBA cruised to an 8-2 triumph to win the 2021 draw.

“It helped that we only had to play one game (Sunday),” Diamond manager Vince Elsier said. “So, we were able to rest up a little bit. We had strong pitching throughout and the guys scored some runs and the guys played well.”

Harang shines for Stoverstown: While the entire Stoverstown roster played well en route to six wins (four in Pool C) and two in the tournament bracket, no one was more outstanding than pitcher Daryl Harang.

The veteran southpaw threw two complete-game victories for the Tigers, including a masterpiece in the semifinals against East Prospect.

For the draw, Harang was 2-0 in 14 innings with a 1.50 ERA. Harang allowed just six hits while fanning eight.

Harang was particularly dominant against the Pistons, allowing just one run on three hits en route to a 6-1 triumph.

“Everyone looks forward to this weekend all summer,” Harang said. “It wasn’t just one person that did it (to get us here). Everyone came up big in big situations this weekend. It was really a complete team effort.”

Pistons get revenge: While the Pistons failed to become the first Susquehanna League team to ever win the Kerrigan event, it certainly was satisfying for the SL champs to earn a sweet measure of revenge against Central League champion Mechanicsburg Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals had beaten East Prospect in the York County Championship Series in August.

Monday, the Pistons led 6-3 heading into the seventh, but the Cardinals battled back to take a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the frame. From that point on, each team scored a run each time at-bat to extend the marathon well into extra frames.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Even with teams starting with a runner on second in each frame, the teams traded runs after the Pistons tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

It wasn’t until the Cardinals failed to score in a 1-2-3 top of the 12th that the Pistons finally were able to win it on Ryky Smith’s bases-loaded single for a 12-11 victory.

"It felt great," Smith said. "I was really due, so it was awesome to come up big for the guys. They were playing their tails off, so it was good to connect there."

York teams fare well: In all, five of the six York-area squads earned berths into the 12-team single-elimination draw.

Mechanicsburg and Stoverstown earned byes by virtue of winning their respective pools, while Jefferson, Glen Rock and East Prospect also advanced.

Hallam was in position to advance as well, but finished in a three-way tie for second in Pool A with Cecil County and Jefferson. The first tie break was fewest runs against and the Express were eliminated. Cecil County earned the No. 2 spot by virtue of a head-to-head win over Jefferson, who claimed the No. 3 spot.

East Prospect defeated Jefferson in the first round, while Glen Rock shut out Beast Baseball 10-0. Glen Rock fell 5-1 to DBA in the quarterfinals, Stoverstown won 5-0 over Staten Island in the quarterfinals, while East Prospect advanced past Mechanicsburg.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.