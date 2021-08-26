York-Adams League returns lots of football talent: Here's a position-by-position look

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

The 2021 York-Adams League high school football season starts Friday night.

In many ways, the league is coming off an historic 2020 season.

The league lost a number of standouts from 2020, but still many talented players are returning.

The 2020 football season provided multiple memorable moments for teams and players from the York-Adams League.

It many ways, it was an historic season.

Central York became the first Y-A team to reach the PIAA state title game and York High and Central York battled each other for the District 3 Class 6-A title. The Panthers also became the first Y-A team to claim a district 6-A crown or win a state 6-A playoff game.

Several senior stars from a season ago have left their spots vacant, but the league returns a ton of talent, including multiple NCAA Division I recruits.

With York-Adams football looming, here's a one-stop site with information on all 23 teams

Before the games officially begin Friday nighgt, it's time to take look at the top returning players at each position headed into the 2021 season.

QUARTERBACK

Central York senior Beau Pribula was the Y-A League D-I Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and is a safe bet to secure that spot again this season. Pribula posted more than 2,700 yards of offense and 48 total touchdowns last season and will need to replicate that in 2021 for the Panthers to make another postseason run.

York High junior Sam Stoner was fifth in the Y-A League in passing with 1,182 yards and had an impressive 16-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his first season as a sophomore starter. With several returning starters, Stoner should improve on those numbers in 2021.

Hanover junior Chase Roberts was fourth in the Y-A League with 1,184 passing yards in 2020. As Roberts enters his third season as the starting quarterback, he looks to lead the Nighthawks to a winning record.

York Catholic junior LeVan McFadden was the Y-A League D-III first-team all-star quarterback along with Roberts in 2020, but plays with a different style. McFadden offers a dual-threat skill set and plans to post 400 all-purpose yards per game this season and become the division's Offensive Player of the Year.

RUNNING BACK

York High junior Jahiem White returns after a stellar sophomore season. White led the Y-A League with 1,332 rushing yards in 2020 and will have a chance to threaten the league's rushing record and build on the two NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision offers he has from Old Dominion and Bowling Green.

Spring Grove seniors Tyree Brooks and Zyree Brooks offer the Rockets a pair of prolific rushers. The brothers bring separate skill sets of size and speed and together will be key players for a Spring Grove team trying to compete with the top teams in Y-A League D-I.

York Suburban junior Mike Bentivegna might set a record for carries and catches in 2021. Bentivegna was a Y-A League D-II first-team all-star in 2020 and will be crucial for the Trojans' offense with the transfers of quarterback Camden Brewer and wide receiver Kenny Johnson.

WIDE RECEIVER

New Oxford senior Ben Leese was sixth in the Y-A League with 440 receiving yards last season. Leese returns after a Y-A League D-II first-team all-star season and will be the Colonials' offensive leader after losing several starters.

Dallastown junior Kenny Johnson recently joined the Wildcats after two years at York Suburban. Johnson was second in the Y-A League with 640 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore and should have another big season despite the late transfer and limited time with his new team. Johnson holds an offer from NCAA D-I FBS Toledo.

Red Lion senior Jeff Nyamekye finished third in the Y-A League with 512 receiving yards in 2020. The state relay track champion should have a big senior season with a pocket passer running the Lions' offense this year.

Central York junior Parker Hines earned a major role on the Panthers' offense in 2020 despite several seniors as pass catchers. Hines had eight touchdowns as a sophomore and should be in for a big year as Pribula's top target.

TIGHT END

South Western senior Josh Wasowicz managed to record nearly 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns despite the Mustangs rarely throwing the ball. With the team's transition to a spread offense, the senior should see his stats increase and could improve on his status as a Y-A D-I second-team all-star.

OFFENSIVE LINE

York High senior Joden Nelson will move from tackle to center for the Bearcats this season. Nelson is committed to play at NCAA D-I FBS UConn.

Gettysburg senior Frankie Richardson leads a talented Gettysburg roster that returns several starters. Richardson is committed to play at NCAA D-I Coastal Carolina.

Delone Catholic's Elijah Staub, at 6-4, 265 pounds, is a formidable presence for the Squires after a D-III all-star season in 2020.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Littlestown's Bryce Redding (6-2, 230) is another returning all-star D-III standout on the line in D-III.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Central York senior Trenton Dunnick had eight sacks last season and earned a spot as a Y-A League D-I second-team all-star. Dunnick will take on a bigger role on defense this season as the Panthers look to replace key starters.

LINEBACKER

Central York senior Carter Glassmyer was second on the team with 94 tackles in 2020. Glassmyer was a Y-A League D-I second-team all-star along with Dunnick and will be the Panthers' defensive leader this year.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Spring Grove junior Andrew Osmun is also the Rockets' quarterback, but safety is the position he is projected to play in college. Osmun earned an offer from NCAA D-I FCS Valparaiso to play safety over the summer and was a Y-A League D-I second-team all-star at the position.

KICKER/PUNTER

York Catholic senior Nick Andrasi returns for the Fighting Irish after a solid junior season. Andrasi was the Y-A League D-III first team all-star kicker and punter in 2020 after he missed just one extra point and went 5-for-7 on field goals with a long of 44 yards.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.