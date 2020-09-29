HEISER: Karl Frisk, Makensy Knaub emerge as favorites for York-Adams individual golf titles

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk has the top golf scoring average in the York-Adams League at 72.6.

Frisk will try to win his first York-Adams League boys' individual golf title on Thursday.

Dallastown's Makensy Knaub is the defending Y-A League girls' golf champion.

Spring Grove senior Karl Frisk and Dallastown junior Makensy Knaub will be firmly in the spotlight on Thursday.

That’s when the York-Adams League Individual Golf Championships will be held at Briarwood Golf Club.

Those two players, based on the season-long scoring averages, have to be considered the favorites to grab league championships.

For Frisk, it would be breakthrough boys’ triumph, after suffering a disappointing playoff loss a year ago at the league event despite shooting a sizzling 8-under-par 64 at Briarwood East.

For Knaub, it would mark her second consecutive girls’ championship.

Frisk, of course, has a long-established ability for going really low on occasion. Last year, Frisk had a 10-under-par 61 at South Hills in addition to his 64 at Briarwood East.

There was just one problem with his 64 at Briarwood — it wasn’t quite good enough on that day. That's because Central York superstar Carson Bacha also shot 64 and he went on to win a playoff, and the league title, over Frisk. It was Bacha’s third consecutive league crown. Bacha would go on to win District 3 and PIAA Class 3-A crowns.

Dallastown wins final Division I golf match, but Central York sews up overall crown

This year, Frisk doesn’t have to contend with Bacha, who is now at Auburn, and the Rockets' player is hoping to emerge with his first league crown. He hasn’t thrown up any really low numbers yet this season, with a 1-over-par 69 at Bridgewater being his best league score. Still, over the course of the season, he’s established himself as the league’s top scorer, averaging 72.6 over seven Division I matches.

No one else in the league, in any division, has averaged under 76.

Central York’s Alex Gekas has the second-best average in the league at 76.4. Other boys from D-I or D-II with averages in the 70s are Dover’s Trevor Snyder (77.0), York Suburban’s Athen Sachar (77.4), York Suburban’s Will Stewart (77.8), Dallastown’s Lane Krosse (77.9), Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas (78.7), Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen (78.9), Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson (79.3) and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart (79.4).

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Final D-III scoring averages were not available, but York Catholic's Patrick Doran has consistently shown the ability to shoot in the 70s this season, with a season-best score of 72. Delone Catholic's Nick Carpenter could also be a factor.

Girls’ event: On the girls’ side, it would be a major shock if Knaub didn’t defend her league crown. Last year, she fired a 75 at Briarwood West to cruise to a 13-shot victory.

This year, Knaub has averaged 78.9 as one of Dallastown’s top players.

West York’s Lillian McNally finished second to Knaub last year and has averaged 86.25 this season.

Thursday’s individual league championships will also serve as District 3 qualifiers.

Team tournament: Before the individual league championships start on Thursday, the league team championship will be held Wednesday at Briarwood East.

Again, there’s a strong favorite in that tournament. D-I champion Central York averaged 321.7 during its seven league matches this season, which was more than eight shots better than D-II champion Susquehannock (329.9) and nearly 24 shots better than D-III champion Delone Catholic (345.3).

Delone has already clinched the league's 2-A berth in the district golf tournament. Central and Susquehannock will battle for the league's 3-A district berth.

Central is chasing its sixth consecutive league crown. The Panthers have captured seven straight D-I titles.

Steve Heiser is sports editor for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.