Brock Anderson is planning to spend the next four years of his life at a college halfway across the country that he’s never had a chance to personally visit.

Such is life during a pandemic.

The standout setter from Central York High School recently committed to play NCAA Division I men’s volleyball for Quincy University in Illinois. He chose the Hawks over Purdue-Fort Wayne and Concordia University-Irvine.

Although the decision came a little later in the recruiting process than typical, the two-time all-state performer is confident in his choice.

“It took me a while to decide because I got into the recruiting game relatively late and I was also waiting for a school that felt like a great fit for me,” said Anderson, who had his senior season at Central wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. “D-I has been my goal because I always push myself to be my best, and I believe to successfully do that, you have to play against the best competition possible and Division I volleyball gives me that opportunity.”

No visit, no problem: Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Anderson will compete for a school where he’s never visited the campus, but that doesn’t seem to concern him too much.

“They have a great virtual tour video that I was able to watch, as well as have a discussion with their very helpful admissions counselors,” he said. “I’m not too worried about not seeing it, from what I’ve gathered so far it seems like the people at Quincy University are all very kind and willing to help.”

Impressed with coach: Anderson was also impressed with Quincy’s young head coach, Gavin Muller, who has just completed his third season with the Hawks. Anderson said most of his communication with Quincy came via emails and texts, although he did have a couple of phone calls with Muller.

“I really got a great first impression on Coach Mueller and his vision for the program that he recently took over,” Anderson said. “… I like the coaching staff a lot.”

Quincy was 5-13 overall last season and 1-5 in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing old rivals: In the MIVA, Anderson will get to compete against some former York-Adams League rivals in Northeastern’s Nate Wilson and Cole Brillhart. Wilson will be a freshman at Ohio State next season, while Brillhart will be a redshirt sophomore for Lewis, which was ranked No. 5 in the nation in D-I when the 2020 season was ended. Central and Northeastern are both state powers and fierce volleyball rivals.

“I’m definitely looking forward to continuing our high school rivalry at the collegiate level,” Anderson said. “Nate and I have known each other for quite a while, so it’s always fun to get to play against him.”

Making the best of the pandemic: Dealing with the pandemic restrictions has made preparing for his college volleyball career a little more difficult, but Anderson is trying to make the best of it. He's working for Door Dash and also working out.

“I, with the help of my father, made my own home gym so I’ve been able to work out,” Anderson said. “My girlfriend, Anna Richwine, and I have been working out daily since this all started.”

Praise from Central coach: Central York head coach Todd Goodling believes Quincy will welcome a young man of exceedingly high character.

“Brock completely encapsulates what we hope Central York volleyball players will be,” Goodling said last month. “It's commitment to whatever the cause is. It's being all in. It's not being distracted, not letting the noise bother you, not focusing on anything other than what you've identified as being the most important thing.”

Right now, one of the most important things in Anderson's life is embarking on a college athletic career for a school in one of the best volleyball conferences in the nation.

The fact that he's never stepped foot on the Quincy campus is just a product of the extraordinary times in which we are living.

