PHOTOS: York native Chris Doleman through the years
During Mayor Kim BraceyÕs first State of the City Address, Chris Doleman, former NFL player was presented with the first ÒWhite Rose Hall of Fame AwardÓ. Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate lived on Prospect Street and on Wednesday, April 13 2011 a honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour Streets, naming the street ÒChris Doleman StreetÓ. During his NFL career Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He still ranks fourth with 1500 career sacks. Chris is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans. Wednesday April 13, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mayor Kim Bracey welcomes Chris Doleman as he arrives for the unveiling of a new street sign in his honor. During Mayor Kim BraceyÕs first State of the City Address, Doleman, a former NFL player, was presented with the first ÒWhite Rose Hall of Fame AwardÓ. Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate lived on Prospect Street and on Wednesday, April 13 2011 a honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour Streets, naming the street ÒChris Doleman StreetÓ. During his NFL career Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He still ranks fourth with 1500 career sacks. Chris is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans. Wednesday April 13, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mayor Kim Bracey presents Chris Doleman a new street sign named in his honor, Wednesday, April 13 2011. During Mayor Kim BraceyÕs first State of the City Address, Doleman, a former NFL player, was presented with the first ÒWhite Rose Hall of Fame AwardÓ. Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate lived on Prospect Street and a honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour Streets, naming the street ÒChris Doleman StreetÓ. During his NFL career Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He still ranks fourth with 1500 career sacks. Chris is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans.The the Mayor's left is Mary Doleman, Chris' mother. John A. Pavoncello photo
Chris Doleman answers questions after being presented with a new street sign named in his honor by Mayor Kim Bracey, left, Wednesday, April 13 2011. During Mayor Kim BraceyÕs first State of the City Address, Doleman, a former NFL player, was presented with the first ÒWhite Rose Hall of Fame AwardÓ. Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate lived on Prospect Street and a honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour Streets, naming the street ÒChris Doleman StreetÓ. During his NFL career Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He still ranks fourth with 1500 career sacks. Chris is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans. John A. Pavoncello photo
During Mayor Kim BraceyÕs first State of the City Address, Chris Doleman, former NFL player was presented with the first ÒWhite Rose Hall of Fame AwardÓ. Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate lived on Prospect Street and on Wednesday, April 13 2011 a honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour Streets, naming the street ÒChris Doleman StreetÓ. During his NFL career Doleman played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and the San Francisco 49ers. He still ranks fourth with 1500 career sacks. Chris is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African Americans. Wednesday April 13, 2011. John A. Pavoncello photo
FILE - In this May 1, 1985, file photo, Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant holds up the new jersey to their first-round draft pick Chris Doleman at a press conference to introduce the linebacker from Pittsburgh in Eden Prairie, Minn. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Larry Salzman, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 1990, file photo, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chris Doleman (56) brings down Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon for a safety during preseason NFL football action in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Former NFL player Chris Doleman, left, poses with a bust of himself and his son Evan Doleman, the presenter, during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
University of Pittsburgh linebacker Chris Doleman speaks to the media at a press conference in Pittsburgh, Penn., April 30, 1985, after the Minnesota Vikings selected him as their first round draft prick in the NFL Draft. Doleman was the fourth player selected in the draft. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, former Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during halftime of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy King, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, former Minnesota Vikings players, from left, Steve Jordan, Chris Doleman, Daunte Culpepper and Ryan Longwell pose for a photo before a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during half time of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Minneapolis. Newly named All-Pro for the first time, Saints defensive Cam Jordan takes his playful yet menacing presence this weekend to the city where his father, Steve Jordan, became a Pro Bowl tight end. (AP Photo/Andy King, File)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chris Doleman (56) pursues Green Bay quarterback Don Majkowski for a sack as the Vikings defeated the Packers 26-14 in Minneapolis, Oct. 16, 1989. Majkowski was sacked eight times. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman (56) rushes Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar deep in the Browns end of the field during the second quarter of exhibition game in Cleveland, Aug. 19, 1990. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
    Chris Doleman wanted to talk about wine.

    This was a surprise.

    The former York High athletic standout returned to his original NFL team in late September of 1999, in what would become his last season. The Vikings had started poorly, so Dennis Green signed Doleman, 37, out of retirement to bolster the team’s pass rush.

    Doleman had announced his retirement at the end of the 1998 season, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers and recorded a remarkable 15 sacks, the second-highest total of his career.

    He had made his reputation in Minnesota, where he became a legendary pass rusher for a franchise known for them. The Vikings made him the fourth pick in the 1985 draft out of Pitt and slowly developed him into a key player on the late-’80s teams that almost went to the Super Bowl following the 1987 season.

    More: Chris Doleman, former York High star, Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at age 58

    Vikings defensive coordinator Floyd Peters believed in maximum pass rushes, often exhorting his linemen to “meet at the quarterback.” Doleman, playing alongside Keith Millard, was built for Peters’ defense. Fast and agile, Doleman learned to lean low while bursting past offensive linemen, like a motorcycle racer touching his knee to the bending track.

    Remarkable athlete: He was a remarkable athlete, and he could be tough.

    In those days, many interviews in the Vikings’ locker room were one-on-one, catch-as-catch-can enterprises. As the Vikings beat writer for the Star Tribune, I arrived in 1990, in time to chronicle the unraveling of a powerhouse team that had not fulfilled its goal of winning, or reaching, a Super Bowl.

    After the playoff run of 1987, the Vikings won 11 games in 1988 and 10 in 1989. Frustration led General Manager Mike Lynn to trade for Herschel Walker, and that deal doomed the franchise in 1990 and ’91, prompting a change in ownership, the front office and on the coaching staff.

    Proud and intelligent: Doleman, in his prime, found himself answering questions about the Vikings’ woes. Proud and intelligent, Doleman sometimes tried to intimidate with his size and his wit.

    His days helping the Vikings win weren’t over, though. Doleman helped Green’s first two Vikings teams make the playoffs, in 1992 and ’93, then left in free agency for Atlanta. He would make his home there, and finish his career playing three years for the 49ers. At least, he thought that was the end.

    Returning to Vikings: When Green called in 1999, Doleman admitted he had not been training. “I haven’t been doing anything but hitting the driver, the sand wedge,” he said then. “I don’t even walk on the golf course. I ride.”

    Nevertheless, Doleman returned to the Vikings, signing a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $400,000.

    “It is basically a chance to win a Super Bowl,” he said then. “I watched John Elway lift his finger and walk off in the sunset. I felt I would like to have that opportunity. You know, 14 years and I’ve never had a chance to win a championship.”

    Not just a football player: During his first stint with the Vikings, Doleman often would carry an expensive-looking briefcase into the lockerroom. Teammates would tease him, saying he was carrying an apple and a newspaper. When Doleman would read the Wall Street Journal, it seemed as much to send a message as to gather information. He didn’t want to be seen as one-dimensional.

    He wasn’t. Doleman loved golf and fine wine, and that’s what he wanted to talk about when I reintroduced myself in September of 1999.

    He invited me to sit next to him and quizzed me on my knowledge of wine, which was minimal. He offered wine and book recommendations. As fierce as ever on the field, Doleman wanted to let me know that he knew there was more to life than football, and that he had used football to give himself a good life.

    A life cut short: That good life did not last long enough. Doleman died on Tuesday at the age of 58, less than eight years after his induction into the Hall of Fame. Brain cancer ravaged that inquisitive mind.

    Life isn’t fair. Neither is death.

    Jim Souhan’s podcast can be heard at TalkNorth.com. On Twitter: @SouhanStrib. • jsouhan@startribune.com

