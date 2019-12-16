FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals have released the veteran linebacker on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File) (Photo: Ralph Freso, AP)

The Ravens are widely considered the best team in football right now. They own the NFL’s best record and are one win away from locking up the top AFC playoff seed.

Terrell Suggs just got released by a team that has won four games this season and sits a distant fourth in the NFC West.

So, why do so many people think it would be a great idea to bring him back to join the Ravens for their playoff run?

It’s a little early for nostalgia. Suggs hasn’t been away that long and he did leave the team voluntarily for a “homecoming” in Arizona.

He can still play a little, but he’s certainly not the player who took over the leadership of the defense when Ray Lewis retired after the Ravens’ second Super Bowl run.

No time to experiment: It may be a nice thought to bring him back to be a part of what could be another very deep dive into the postseason, but the last thing the Ravens need right now is to turn the final two games of the season into a chemistry experiment.

This is a classic if-it-ain’t-broke moment. Suggs might bring 5.5 sacks to the party, but bringing him back would be a distraction that might detract from the “laser focus” that coach John Harbaugh has been preaching during the team’s unprecedented 10-game winning streak.

If we were talking about a healthy C.J. Mosley or some other impact guy, it would be a lot easier to justify messing with all this success, but Suggs isn’t that kind of player any more.

There was a lot made of Lewis’ “last ride,” but this would not be that. It would simply be a guy realizing he walked away from the Ravens at just the wrong time and wants to come back and bathe in their glory.

He deserves to be revered: Can’t blame him for that, and don’t get me wrong. Suggs is a legend who deserves to be revered and warrants the undying love of the Ravens fan base.

He will always be a huge part of the success the team has enjoyed throughout this century. It’s just not the time to tell everyone that there’s an old sheriff in town.

This year’s 12-2 team has new leadership and a very different personality than the one Suggs left behind, even though he was here while the Ravens turned the team over to budding superstar Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh and his coaching staff have shown they can adapt to just about any circumstance, so they probably could find a way to make anything work, but they really don’t need this during the week leading up to a game against the Cleveland Browns that could set them up perfectly for the post season.

The Ravens should bring Suggs back, but only to induct him into the team’s Ring of Honor and to celebrate his inevitable induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.,