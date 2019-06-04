Story Highlights The York-Adams League baseball season came to a close on Monday.

The Y-A teams went 0-3 in PIAA play and failed to win a District 3 crown.

A number of individual area players, however, enjoyed standout 2019 campaigns.

. (Photo: .)

The final chapter of the 2019 York-Adams League baseball season was written on Monday night.

It was not a storybook ending.

Truth be told, the Y-A teams did not enjoy one of their better postseasons.

Only three Y-A teams qualified for the state playoffs, and those three programs (Kennard-Dale, Gettysburg and Biglerville) went 0-3 in PIAA first-round action on Monday.

The league also failed to produce a District 3 team champion for a second straight season.

The local team results may not have been stellar, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some standout individual performances in 2019.

Last week, the Y-A coaches released their annual list of league all-stars, headlined by the players of the year and the pitchers of the year in each division. Those players have already received their just due.

There were a number of other all-stars, however, who enjoyed seriously productive seasons, but had their seasons largely overshadowed.

It’s time to rectify that.

Before we close the book on the 2019 campaign, here’s a look at some York County all-star baseball players who thrived during 2019 but got overlooked, at least to some degree. The statistics were provided by the league’s coaches.

DIVISION I

Robby Elzinga, Northeastern: The senior shortstop/pitcher was an absolute terror this season. He hit .508 with a .584 on-base percentage, a .708 slugging percentage and 23 runs scored. And oh yeah, on the mound he was 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

Chase Hoecke, Dallastown: The senior center fielder was arguably the best player on the league’s best team. Hoecke hit .473 this season with three homers, 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Sean Gladfelter, Red Lion: The senior pitcher was 4-0 with a 2.02 ERA. Opponents hit just .176 against him. His accomplishments may have gotten lost in the accolades showered on Red Lion ace C.J. Czerwinski, who was the Y-A Division I Player of the Year.

Zach Reed, South Western: The senior pitcher didn’t have a dazzling record at 3-2, but his ERA was just 1.96. He stuck out 48 in 35 2/3 innings. In one of his two losses, he pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10.

DIVISION II

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

Andrew Chronister, Dover: The junior catcher/reliever was a big reason why Dover qualified for the District 3 playoffs. He hit .406 with seven doubles, four triples, four homers and 23 RBIs, with a .473 on-base percentage and an .828 slugging percentage. On the mound, he was 2-0 with two saves.

Trey Pridgen, York Suburban: The junior pitcher allowed just one earned run over 23 2/3 innings, for a minuscule 0.30 ERA. He had 28 strikeouts. His efforts likely got overlooked because his team won just three games.

DIVISION III

Emmit Silar, Eastern York: The senior center fielder posted a .491 average with a .772 slugging percentage. He scored 16 runs, drove in 13 and stole eight bases.

Evan Rishell, Eastern York. The sophomore pitcher/outfielder hit .431 with 18 runs scored. On the mound, he was 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

Bren Taylor, Eastern York: The senior shortstop, a Millersville recruit, hit .452 with a .742 slugging percentage and 24 runs scored.

Owen Shimmel, Eastern York: The sophomore pitcher had a 1.89 ERA over 37 innings, striking out 49.

Cole Sinnott, Kennard-Dale: The senior pitcher had a 1.24 ERA over 39 innings. Opponents hit just .177 against him.

Garrett Lowe, Kennard-Dale: The senior shortstop/pitcher was a .400 hitter with six homers and 24 RBIs. As a pitcher, he was 6-1 with a 2.11 ERA.

Wyatt McCleary, Kennard-Dale: The junior utility man hit .485 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Trent Ketterman, West York: The senior shortstop hit .431 with 19 RBIs, 18 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

Corey Wise, West York: The junior center fielder/third baseman hit .400 with 26 runs scored, 17 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Justin Wetzel, West York: The senior first baseman/pitcher was a .312 hitter with 17 RBIs, 15 runs scored and eight stolen bases. On the mound, he had a 2.36 ERA and three wins.

Jeff Minot, West York: The sophomore corner infielder hit .382 with 23 RBIs.

Jose Alejandro Rodriguez, York High: The junior first baseman hit .515 with 11 RBIs and eight runs scored.

DIVISION IV

Luke Kordaz, York Catholic: The senior center fielder/shortstop hit .414, with a .469 on-base percentage and a .655 slugging percentage.

Brian Bullen, York Catholic: The senior pitcher had a 1.85 ERA over 37 2/3 innings.

Steve Heiser is The York Dispatch sports editor. He can be reached at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com