Story Highlights Lance Dewease drives for car owner Donnie Kreitz Jr. The mechanic is Davey Brown.

All three men are members of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

The team has won the Weldon Sterner Memorial Race and the Keith Kauffman Classic.

Lance Dewease will be among those honored this weekend at Port Royal Speedway during the running of the Tuscarora 50. The event will pay $50,000 to the winner. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCEDEWEASE.COM)

Like that famous rabbit in the TV commercials, some guys just keep going and going.

Last weekend, two drivers on the local racing circuit added to some very impressive career statistics.

The team that has become known as the “Hall of Fame Team” is still going strong. Driver Lance Dewease, car owner Donnie Kreitz Jr. and mechanic Davey Brown just keep winning races. All three are members of both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and the York County Racing Club Hall of Fame.

Last weekend, Dewease drove the Kreitz car to the win in the Weldon Sterner Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway. The week before, he won the Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal Speedway.

What makes those wins even more impressive is that the “Dream Team” races a very limited schedule. In fact, Saturday’s race at Lincoln was only the team's third time on the track this year. The first time out was the last time Williams Grove Speedway raced. That night, Dewease was running solidly in the top five when sidelined by mechanical gremlins.

By my records, Dewease’s win Saturday was the 341st sprint win of his career. That is second all-time in the area to Fred Rahmer’s 419. Car owner Kreitz won 200 times while racing the sprints. Mechanic Brown, well, we may never know just how many races he’s won.

Brown’s first win as a mechanic came at Bowling Green Speedway in 1954 with driver Johnny Mackison Sr. As a mechanic or an engine builder, Brown has won races every year since then. Usually many races. The total is probably more than 1,000 wins, but no one knows for sure, not even Brown.

Frankie Herr: Super-sportsman driver Frankie Herr is in a similar position. Last week at BAPS Motor Speedway, Herr won his second in a row. The first three weeks of the season at BAPS, Herr finished third in each race. Not a bad start to his season.

In fact, the start to Herr’s season has propelled him to a lofty position on the all-time super-sportsman win list. While my records may not be totally complete, they are pretty close.

When Herr won at BAPS two weeks ago, he moved into a tie with Larry Jackson for fourth on the all-time win list for the division. That was Herr’s 82nd career sportsman win. Last Saturday, he moved his tie to the third position. This time, his 83 wins is tied with Johnny Murphy.

Next up would be Rich Eichelberger, who has 88 wins in the class. Of course, the late Gary Wolford is far ahead with 145 wins in first place.

PIT STOPS

This week: Williams Grove tries again Friday to beat the weather with the 410 sprints and 358 sprints.

Trailway Speedway hosts York County Racing Club Night on Friday with 358 sprints, 270cc micro sprints, street stocks and limited stocks.

Saturday at Lincoln, the 410 sprints are joined by the 358 sprints and the limited-late models.

Port Royal Speedway hosts the 410 sprints, URC 360 sprints and the 305 sprints on Saturday.

BAPS has the Drydene Oil $5 Grandstand Night on Saturday with the super sportsmen, limited-late models, street stocks and Xtreme stocks.

Path Valley Speedway has the wingless super sportsmen and Legends on Saturday, while Hagerstown Speedway has the late-model sportsmen, pure stocks, hobby stocks and U-Cars on its Saturday slate.

Selinsgrove Speedway will race Sunday evening with the Ray Tilley Classic for the 410 sprints, plus the late models.



EMMR Round Table: The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will host a Fourth Sunday Round Table this month.

Since Easter fell on the third Sunday, the Round Table is a week later. It should be an interesting one. Williams Grove Speedway owner Kathy Hughes is going to be on hand as the guest.



1991: This weekend in 1991 was pretty busy.

Friday at Williams Grove, Dan Dietrich drove Ken Cooper’s Ford-powered No. 25 to his first win of the season. He liked it so much that win No. 2 on the season came the very next night at Lincoln. The Friday show at Clinton County was rained out.

Kevin Frey drove Roger Fickett’s No. 66 to victory on Saturday at Port Royal. The All Star Series was in the area that weekend with racing at Selinsgrove on Saturday and Susquehanna on Sunday. At Selinsgrove, it was former local and then All Star regular Frankie Kerr scoring his third local win of the season in the Stan Shoff No. 23s. Kerr now works as a crew chief on NASCAR’s Truck series.

Sunday at Susky, Joey Kuhn parked Doc Kronenberg’s No. 2K in the All Star victory lane for his first win of the season.

Bryan Householder writes about dirt-track racing for The York Dispatch. He can be reached at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

2019 CHAMPION RACING OIL

RM RACING LUBRICANTS

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

(Wins in parenthesis)



1. Danny Deitrich (4) 343

2. Lucas Wolfe (2) 243

3. Ryan Smith 219

4. Freddie Rahmer (2) 187

4. Brock Zearfoss 187

6. Anthony Macri 173

7. Alan Krimes (2) 166

8. Brian Montieth 149

9. Kyle Moody 131

10. Adam Wilt 125