Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 32-30. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP) Story Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles earned a 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Nick Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for a franchise-record 471 yards in the game.

He became the first quarterback in Eagles history to have four games of 400 yards or more.

Everything about the last two games the Philadelphia Eagles have played suggests they need to stick with Nick.

Nick Foles, their backup quarterback pressed into a starting role when Carson Wentz’s back finally, literally broke after weeks of stress on his vertebrae, needs to take every snap the rest of the way in this 2018 season/postseason.

If that wasn’t obvious coming into Sunday’s 32-30 win over the Houston Texans, it sure has to be now.

Coach Doug Pederson needs to forget about any thought he has about throwing Wentz back into a fire Foles expertly extinguished each week under adverse circumstances against two of the league’s finest teams.

Could the Texans, who fell to Foles and the Eagles on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Rams, who fell to Foles and the Eagles, 30-23, the week before, meet in the Super Bowl?

You bet.

They’re at least the two best teams the Eagles have beaten this season, and it’s not coincidental they have beaten them with Foles in command of an offense that has scored 30 points or more for just the second and third times this season.

You’ve all heard the numbers by now.

But they bear repeating, as the fabled voice of NFL Films, John Facenda, would like to say. So let’s try it, with the Facenda voices inside our heads, shall we?

Nick Foles completed 35 of 49 passes for a franchise-record 471 yards. He also became the first quarterback in Eagles history to have four games of 400 yards or more and he led a come-from-behind drive that started from their 11-yard line with just two minutes remaining.

And yet it’s almost certainly the final time we will ever see the reigning Super Bowl MVP play for the home team in this stadium again.

The Eagles need to win next week at Washington in the final game of the regular season to have a chance for a wild-card playoff berth. The Vikings would also have to lose to the Bears. Both teams play at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Then any postseason path they take would require two road wins and an almost impossible set of circumstances for the Eagles to wind up back at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game.