York College field hockey upsets No. 2 Johns Hopkins, 3-1, in home opener

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It may only be the first week of September, but the buzz around York College's Kinsley Field on Wednesday evening had a very postseason-like feel to it.

Hosting Johns Hopkins in a matchup of nationally ranked squads, the Spartan field hockey team played smart, fast and disciplined against the No. 2-ranked team in the country. The Blue Jays were stifled all night as the York College defense played like a wall around goalie Belle Fields.

On the few occasions the visitors from Baltimore were able to get around the Spartans, Fields was there to swat away their chances. She finished with four saves and senior Katie Martino led the York attack with a goal to help York College claim an impressive 3-1 triumph.

“It feels crazy,” said Martino, who was a key cog in last year’s squad that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament. “We kept our energy up. The bench … they provided a lot of energy, and that’s what helped us in our success.”

Martino gave the home team the early advantage when she scored her second goal of the season just 78 seconds into the action. The Blue Jays (2-1) evened things up with just under five minutes left in the first half, but the Spartans showed some championship-like pedigree by answering back just 67 seconds later on a goal by Olivia Miller (one goal, one assist).

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to beat Hopkins,” York coach Katie Fost said. “It’s always been a good battle, back and forth, so this one ranks right up there, especially against a great competitor like Hopkins.”

The Spartans (2-0) added some insurance in the second half when Hannah Downs found the back of the net midway through the third quarter. The Green and White earned their first win against the Blue Jays since 2017.

“The defense did a great job,” Fost said. “Belle in the goal had several really good saves. We’re really proud of the efforts that we had. We know that is going to have to be an area that we’ll have to be strong all year long.”

While Wednesday’s victory was certainly sweet, Fost didn’t exactly fill up the schedule with cupcakes. York travels to St. Mary’s on Saturday and has non-league clashes with Franklin & Marshall, Ithaca, Dickinson and Lynchburg filling up the rest of the September slate. Most of those programs are ranked in the top five of their respective regions. York, for comparison, entered the night ranked third in Region V behind Hopkins and local rival Messiah despite coming in ranked No. 13 nationally.

“I hope that this (win) is springboard for their confidence,” Fost said. “They really sacrificed, they dug down deep. We had a number of people playing different positions throughout the game, and what that will allow us to do is believe in ourselves even more and we know what our mission is for the year.

“And the schedule is not easy. To be the best, you have to beat the best, so that’s what we’re trying to do. This schedule will really help us prepare ourselves every single game.”

For a senior like Martino, who led the Spartans with 18 goals last year, there's excitement in the high expectations and the goal of leading the program beyond last year's run. And there's even more to be excited about after Wednesday night.

“Beating No. 2 just feels amazing,” Martino said. “Especially being No. 13. This is just what we needed. It gave us a lot of confidence as a program and we’ll be ready to come back and work tomorrow.”