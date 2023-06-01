York College seniors Elzinga, Garabo earn regional, national honors

York College baseball outfielder and Northeastern High School graduate Robby Elzinga has earned multiple All-Region honors after a stellar senior season on the diamond.

Elzinga was named in recent days to the All-Region V third team by both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3Baseball.com. He earned his spot by posting a team-best .396 batting average, .489 on-base percentage and .611 slugging percentage with three home runs, 26 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

After also earning All-Region accolades a year ago, Elzinga became just the eighth player in Spartan history to become a two-time All-Region honoree. The senior was also a MAC All-Commonwealth first team selection for the second straight season.

Elzinga, a three-time York-Adams League all-star with Northeastern, played in two games with York College as a freshman in 2020 before the remainder of the season was canceled. He hit .333 in 18 at-bats across 15 games in 2021, then broke out as a junior, posting a .369 average with 40 RBIs in 43 games played. He raised his average even further this year and upped his slugging percentage by more than 100 points (from .497 to .611).

The Spartans went 20-20 overall this season and 14-10 in MAC Commonwealth play. They won the play-in game of their conference tournament before being swept by eventual league champion Lebanon Valley College. Elzinga was one of seven seniors on this year's team, with fellow York-Adams product Zach Reed (RHP, South Western) also concluding his career.

Goalie of the Year: Spartan women's lacrosse goalie Bella Garabo has piled up accolades all season. Now she can add Division III Goalie of the Year to the list after receiving the honor from the IWCLA on Wednesday.

The senior, who saved 52.8% of shots faced and posted a 17-4 record in net, is the third Spartan to earn a positional player of the year honor. Current York assistant Nicole Clauter won Defender of the Year in 2019, while Karlie Dougherty claimed Defender of the Year in 2015. The IWCLA previously selected Garabo as a First Team All-American last week.

Garabo won MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week in six consecutive weeks and was named the league's Goalie of the Year after the season. She was named the MACC tournament's Most Outstanding Player after making 12 saves in the championship game against Messiah. The Hillsdale, New Jersey, native also earned All-Region honors for the second straight season.

York College went 18-4 overall this season, won the MACC regular-season and tournament titles and made a run to the NCAA quarterfinals. The Spartans earned a signature win over Salisbury in the Round of 16 on May 20, winning 12-10 as Garabo made nine saves. They were eliminated the following afternoon by Gettysburg, which reached the national title game against powerhouse Middlebury.

Garabo was part of an eight-player senior class that also included star attack Kiersten Blanchard and starters Mia Alvarez, Emmy Bryden, Sarah Christensen and Christina Vendelis.