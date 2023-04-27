York College men's lacrosse coach Childs, senior Facciponti reach milestones in win

York College men's lacrosse enjoyed a historic Wednesday night of records and milestones against MAC Commonwealth rival Stevenson in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The Spartans' 13-6 victory over the Mustangs secured the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament and gave head coach Brandon Childs 200 wins in his career. And senior Vinny Facciponti became the program's all-time leader in faceoff wins with another sterling performance at the X.

Facciponti went 18-of-22 on faceoffs to pass 2019 graduate Billy Sasso's career record of 757 wins; he closed the night with 771. The Annapolis, Maryland, native also scored twice in the game, joining Ben Mayer, JD Townsend and Will Harnick for the team lead on the night. York College controlled the second quarter to take an 8-4 lead into halftime and cruised to the finish.

Childs is 200-70 (.741) all-time as a head coach and 172-51 (.771) in 12 seasons with the Spartans. He's guided York College to seven NCAA Division III tournaments with an eighth likely on the way. The team is ranked 11th in the country and improved to 11-5 overall and 7-0 in the MACC with Wednesday's win.

Both York College lacrosse coaches have reached the 200-win milestone this month. Jen Muston captured her 200th victory with the Spartan women's program on April 15. She's now up to 203 victories with York's 17-5 home victory Wednesday over Stevenson.

While Childs compiled a 28-19 record in three seasons at Eastern University before joining the Spartans, he and Muston have paired to make York College one of the premier lacrosse schools in Division III. The men's team reached its first-ever national semifinal last year, while the women have made multiple appearances in the NCAA quarterfinals.

The York College men will close their regular season by hosting Widener at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both Spartan programs will also have home games through the MAC Commonwealth tournament, with semifinal games Wednesday, May 3, and finals Saturday, May 6.