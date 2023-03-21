York College roundup: Spartan baseball continues streaky start

The York College baseball season has been all about streaks thus far. After the Spartans dropped their opening game, they reeled off three straight wins. Then they lost six games in a row, only to roar back with five consecutive victories.

That streak ended with Tuesday’s 10-7 home loss to Penn State Harrisburg, but the Spartans (8-8) remain in strong form.

Halfway through a doubleheader on March 11, York was 3-7 overall and off to an 0-2 start in MAC Commonwealth play. The Spartans had opened the day with a 4-0 loss at Messiah, their sixth straight, but they prevailed 11-9 in Saturday’s finale. Then, after blowing a 9-4 lead at Elizabethtown last Wednesday, York rallied to win 10-9 in extra innings.

Then came a dominant sweep of conference foe Albright, as the Spartans won Friday’s series opener 22-1 at home before posting 13-6 and 13-2 road victories in a doubleheader Saturday. That’s 48 runs in three games, and York College did it in just 22 offensive innings (eight Friday, seven each Saturday).

On Monday, Brendan Martin earned MACC Player of the Week and fellow senior Zach Reed (South Western) took home Pitcher of the Week. Martin went 9 for 15 in the Spartans’ four games last week with a homer, two triples, three doubles, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored; he also had the go-ahead RBI single at Elizabethtown. Reed pitched seven shutout innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters in the Friday blowout of Albright.

York appeared headed for a sixth straight win Tuesday, leading 7-3 through two innings before giving up four in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. The hosts left 15 runners on base.

The Spartans visit Alvernia on Friday before concluding the MACC series with a home doubleheader Saturday.

MORE YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Softball: The Spartans are 6-6 after losing a home doubleheader last Thursday against Misericordia (4-0, 5-1) and sweeping previously-unbeaten Alvernia on Saturday in Reading (3-0, 9-8). York College is now 2-0 in the MAC Commonwealth, and both of the team’s primary pitchers have ERAs under 3.00 (Amanda Criss 2.08, Natalie Rietema 2.94). However, the Spartans have also given up 12 unearned runs in 12 games this season. York visits Messiah for a twin bill Saturday.

Lacrosse: The men’s team has continued its shaky start against a daunting schedule, splitting games against Franklin & Marshall (a 16-10 win) and Amherst (a 19-16 loss) Friday and Saturday at the Mustang Classic in Owings Mills, Maryland. York College is now 2-4, already with more losses than last season, but still ranks 14th in NCAA Division III (the losses are to teams currently ranked Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 9). The Spartans will host Grove City on Saturday.

The women, meanwhile, dropped a 19-9 decision at Gettysburg last Wednesday before responding with a 16-9 handling of Haverford on Saturday. The Spartans, still ranked No. 10 as of Monday, will host No. 25 Stevens on Wednesday before visiting No. 2 Washington & Lee on Saturday.

Women’s golf: York College finished second in a seven-team field at The Rukus Tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Spartans’ two-day total of 673 was well behind team champion Adrian but clear of the rest. Freshman Tori Blanc led the tournament after a 75 on Saturday but fired an 86 Sunday to finish third individually. Senior Natalie Robson (84-83) was fifth.

The men’s team will return to action at the Green Terror Spring Invitational this Saturday and Sunday in Abbottstown.

Tennis: Both the men and women cruised past Lancaster Bible last Thursday, winning 8-1 and 9-0, respectively. Senior Morrisey Walsh was named MACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week after winning in both singles and doubles and improving to 9-1 in singles for the season. Both teams host St. Mary’s (Md.) this Saturday afternoon.

Track & field: The men’s and women’s teams will both begin their spring campaigns Friday at the Blue & Gold Classic in Towson, Maryland.