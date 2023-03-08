York College sports roundup: Men's lacrosse looking strong despite early losses

It's been an early season of near misses for the York College men's lacrosse team. The Spartans entered 2023 ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, so a 1-2 start with a pair of one-goal losses is plenty of reason for frustration. But because of who they've played, they're still ranked 10th and squarely in the national picture.

On Sunday, York College went on the road and nearly pulled off a comeback against No. 1-ranked Rochester Institute of Technology, scoring the final three goals before falling 11-10 to the two-time defending national champions. The visitors led 4-1 after the first quarter before the Tigers pulled ahead 11-7 in the fourth, and a late flurry wasn't enough.

It was nearly the inverse result of the Spartans' season opener, when they blew a late lead and fell at Washington & Lee (now ranked No. 7 in D-III) in overtime. In between, they routed then-No. 19 Ursinus 21-10 at home.

Those two defeats have York College one loss shy of its season total from 2022, when the Spartans went 20-3 and made the NCAA semifinals. They haven't lost more than four games in a season since 2015, and they're halfway to that mark. But this is also a team that returned its top two scorers from last year's Final Four squad — senior Will Harnick and sophomore Ben Mayer — and has a plus-9 scoring margin against three top-20 teams thus far.

The early-season gauntlet continues with a Saturday visit to No. 6 Salisbury, and a month-long stretch away from home resumes next weekend with two games at the Mustang Classic in Owings Mills, Maryland, against top-20 teams Franklin & Marshall and Amherst. York College's next home game isn't until March 25.

Head coach Brandon Childs' team has become a regular in the national quarterfinals and broke through to reach the semis last year. The pedigree is there, and early March is no time to panic about what might happen in May. But after some close calls in challenging settings, the next week and a half could set the tone for the rest of the spring.

NATIONAL TREASURES

Track & field: Senior standout Julia Pena will represent York College at the NCAA Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, after qualifying to compete in the pole vault and 60-meter hurdles. Pena, one of 10 qualifiers from the MAC, has set new school records this year in both of those events as well as the long jump. She's the first Spartan woman to qualify for the NCAA indoor championships; Jasmine Smith earned a spot in the outdoor championships in 2012.

Wrestling: Graduate students Dalton Rohrbaugh (Spring Grove) and Camden Farrow both earned spots at nationals with strong regional performances on Feb. 24 and 25 in York. They'll be in action this weekend in Roanoke, Virginia, with the competition starting at 11 a.m. Friday and continuing through Saturday evening.

SPRINGING TO LIFE

Softball: The Spartans are in the midst of an incredibly busy opening week in Kissimmee, Florida, with four doubleheaders in five days between Monday and Friday. York College opened the week with a 5-0 win over Marian (Wisc.) as Natalie Rietema tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout, and the Spartans followed followed with another 1-0 win over Kenyon later Monday morning. They improved to 3-0 with a 9-8 comeback win over Coast Guard on Tuesday morning, but fell 2-1 against Mount Union in the afternoon.

The week wraps up with four more games in less than 24 hours — two games Thursday afternoon and two more Friday morning. York College then opens its home slate with a doubleheader against Misericordia on March 16.

Baseball: Things have taken a slight downturn after a 3-1 start, as the Spartans have lost four in a row to drop to 3-5. They were swept at No. 13 Lynchburg (Va.) and suffered another loss Tuesday at Franklin & Marshall, but York won't have much time to stew on those defeats. The Spartans host MAC Commonwealth rival Messiah on Thursday, then visit the Falcons for a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Women's lacrosse: The No. 11-ranked Spartans got a later start than their male colleagues, as their season began March 1 with a 14-9 home win over Washington (Md.) and they followed with a 12-10 loss at Franklin & Marshall (now ranked No. 6). After a road game Saturday against unranked Christopher Newport, York College has a key matchup looming March 15 at No. 9 Gettysburg.