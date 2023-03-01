York College basketball standouts, local products earn All-MAC honors

York College men's and women's basketball each had a player honored as Middle Atlantic Conference All-Commonwealth selection when the teams were announced this week.

Bradi Zumbrum, a senior forward and Delone Catholic graduate, earned first-team honors on the women's side Wednesday, while men's team sophomore Kai Cipalla received a second-team nod Tuesday.

Zumbrum averaged 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 25 starts for the Spartans. She led the MAC Commonwealth in scoring and was fourth in rebounding. Zumbrum reached 20 points 11 times and had nine double-doubles, including a stretch of five in a row in January.

The senior saw her career end Saturday, Feb. 18, as York College (10-15, 7-9) narrowly missed the five-team MAC Commonwealth tournament. In 78 games and 57 starts, Zumbrum tallied 792 points, 522 rebounds and 172 assists while averaging more than a block and a steal per contest.

"Bradi had an outstanding senior year," Spartans coach Betsy Witman said in a press release. "She was a dominant force in the paint and was clearly one of the top players in the league. Bradi led our team in points, rebounds, and free throw percentage and was the leading scorer in the MAC this year. She is truly deserving of this honor."

Cipalla, a sophomore forward and Warwick graduate, made a massive impact as a newcomer for York College's men this year, averaging a team-high 13.4 points and grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.7% from the floor. He started in all 26 of the Spartans' games and scored in double figures 17 times, including five 20-point outings and a 30-point, 13-of-14 shooting performance on Jan. 4.

York College overcame a 1-6 start in league play to finish 8-8 and earn the fifth seed in the MAC Commonwealth tournament. They lost the play-in game to Eastern and finished 14-12 overall. And with only one senior out of eligibility after this season, Cipalla will be a centerpiece of an experienced squad in 2023-24.

"We are excited to see Kai be recognized for all of his efforts this year," Spartans head coach Matt Hunter said. "He established himself as a strong competitor throughout the season. More importantly he is an awesome person that sets a great tone for what it means to be a Spartan."

Former Colonials earn honors: Messiah's Morgan Adams and Lebanon Valley's Daelyn Stabler, both New Oxford graduates, were also honored by the MAC Commonwealth this week.

Adams, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, was a second-team selection after averaging 11 points and 7.7 rebounds for a 25-2 Falcons team ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III and coming off a Commonwealth tournament title. Adams spent her freshman year at Division I La Salle before joining Messiah in 2021.

Stabler, a 5-10 senior forward, averaged 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for Lebanon Valley en route to an All-Commonwealth honorable mention (essentially a third-team selection, as only five players earned the distinction). The Dutchmen posted a 13-13 record and made the conference tournament with a 9-7 league record.