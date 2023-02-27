College roundup: Spartan wrestlers Rohrbaugh, Farrow to compete at nationals

Two York College wrestlers are headed back to the NCAA Division III national tournament after strong showings at Regionals over the weekend in York.

Graduate students Dalton Rohrbaugh (Spring Grove) and Camden Farrow both advanced to the national competition for the second straight season. Rohrbaugh finished second at 133 pounds in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships, while Farrow became a back-to-back regional champion in the 197-pound class.

Rohrbaugh (23-2 this season) surrendered by medical forfeit to Stevens’ Nico Diaz in the 133-pound finals. Farrow (34-5) defended his title with a 9-4 victory over Ferrum’s Braden Homsey, his 13th consecutive win.

York College finished fourth out of 21 teams at the event thanks to its two national qualifiers and six podium finishers. Jared Bair finished fourth in the 157-pound class, Jared Kuhns placed fifth at 125, Jared Townsend was fifth at 174 and AJ DeVries was eighth at 165.

Rohrbaugh and Farrow will compete at the NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championship in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 10 and 11.

High school wrestling:Long, Adams bring home gold at District 3 Class 3A championships

Two York-Adams wrestlers grab silver at District 3 Class 2A championships

MORE YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Track and field: Julia Pena captured gold in the pole vault, set a school record en route to silver in the 60-meter hurdles and earned Female Athlete of the Year honors at the Middle Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at Alvernia over the weekend.

Pena cleared 3.50 meters in the pole vault, while her time of 8.73 in the hurdles lowered her own school record and is the eighth-fastest in NCAA Division III this season. The senior now has five MAC indoor medals in her career.

The Spartan women’s team finished ninth out of 15 programs at the meet, while the men finished eighth. Keith Chatmon earned gold for the York College men in the 60m hurdles, while Andrew Mott took bronze in the shot put. Messiah’s men and Widener’s women captured league titles.

Lacrosse: York College’s men’s team rolled past Ursinus in its home opener Thursday, cruising to a 21-10 victory after taking a 15-3 lead into halftime. Will Harnick scored a game-high five goals for the Spartans, who bounced back after last weekend’s 11-10 overtime loss at Washington and Lee.

The No. 9-ranked Spartans won’t have another home game until March 25; their next game is set for this Saturday at No. 1 Rochester Institute of Technology. The women’s team opens its 2023 campaign Wednesday at home against Washington (Md.)

Baseball: The Spartans began their season with three games in Myrtle Beach and are officially off to a 2-1 start. York College split two games with Manchester (Fort Wayne, Ind.), falling 12-10 in Saturday’s opener and bouncing back for a 3-2 win in 10 innings Sunday. An 11-8 victory Monday morning over Cabrini (Wayne, Pa.) wrapped up the weekend.

York’s home opener is at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Rutgers-Camden, with a weekend series at Lynchburg to follow. The Spartan softball season starts March 6.

Basketball: After the women’s team saw its season come to an end Feb. 18, the men’s squad bowed out in the play-in game of the MAC Commonwealth tournament last Monday, falling 70-64 at Eastern. The Spartans finished their season 14-12 overall, and their 8-8 MACC record was especially impressive after a 1-6 start. York College plans to bring back most of its young roster for the 2023-24 season.

MORE:Penn State York men's basketball hoping for second chance after forced forfeits

Junior Chris Miers earned a spot on the 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District team last week, an honor given to student-athletes with cumulative GPAs of 3.5 or higher while serving as starters or “important reserves” for their teams. Miers owns a 3.53 GPA and started all 26 games for the Spartans this season, with his 12.5 points per game second on the squad.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Dover graduate Rajah Fink, a senior forward for California (Pa.) women’s basketball, earned PSAC West Player of the Week on the strength of a 26-point showing and a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double in two contests last week. Fink has averaged 15.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Vulcans this season.

Penn State Harrisburg capped its season with a run to the United East tournament final, where the Lions fell 47-42 against Morrisville State. The team posted a 17-10 record with multiple local players on the roster, including seniors Kendis Butler (Christian School of York) and Jayla Galbreath (Susquehannock). Freshman Bailey Oehmig (Bermudian Springs) also made an impact, starting 20 of 24 games in which she played.

And West York’s Trinity Thomas — whose sister, Taelyn, captured the District 3 Class 2A girls’ diving title last week — helped lead Florida gymnastics to its fifth consecutive SEC title on Friday night as the Gators took down Kentucky at home. It was the fifth-year senior’s second senior night celebration, and Thomas won the all-around title at the meet with a score of 39.70. She now has 30 career all-around wins.