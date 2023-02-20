College roundup: York College men’s hoops reaches league tournament, women miss out

The York College men’s and women’s basketball teams both entered Saturday’s regular-season finales at Widener needing wins to reach the MAC Commonwealth tournament this week. Only one squad, however, got the job done.

The Spartan men pulled away for a 78-64 road victory, bringing them to 8-8 in the league after a 1-6 start. York College (14-11 overall) will be the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and open with a road game at Eastern on Monday night.

Sophomore Kai Cipalla led the way against the Pride (17-8, 11-5) with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and the Warwick graduate was named MAC Commonwealth Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday (he also had a 25-point outing against Hood on Tuesday). Chris Miers added 17 points, Jackson Mascari scored 14 and Tate Landis came off the bench to notch 13 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader between the programs.

The first game, however, saw the York College women fail to overcome a slow start and close their 2022-23 season with a 76-67 loss at Widener. The Pride equaled the Spartans’ 7-9 league record (and 10-15 overall mark) and advanced to the conference tournament on a second tiebreaker. Under 26th-year head coach Betsy Witman, York College has finished sub-.500 in its league just five times.

Senior Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in her final college game. Sophomore Taylor Burda added 14 points, while local products Brooklyn Naylor (Spring Grove) and Alyssa Hocker (York Suburban) tallied 11 and 10, respectively.

The women’s team will lose three seniors — Zumbrum, Savannah Wilson and Tori Geitner — this offseason. The men’s squad has just one senior (Sean Kelley) playing to extend his college career this week. A win Monday would advance the Spartans to the conference semifinals on Wednesday. The championship game is set for Saturday.

MORE YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Wrestling: The Spartans closed their regular season by sending multiple wrestlers to the Mideast Futures in Allentown on Sunday. Junior Wilfred Jimenez took first place in the 133-pound weight class at the event, while Jacob DelVecchio came in second place at 125.

York College’s full squad is set to compete Friday as the Spartans will host the opening round of the Southeast Regionals.

Track and field: Julia Pena earned MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the sixth time this season after lowering her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles Friday at the Penn State Tune Up in State College. Pena, who was one of two Division III runners in the finals of her race, won with a time of 8.81 seconds.

The Spartan men’s and women’s teams will compete at the MAC Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday at Alvernia.

Spring sports: A new batch of seasons is getting underway, and York College men’s lacrosse entered the campaign with high hopes and the No. 6 ranking in NCAA Division III. But the Spartans started their season with a stumble on Saturday, losing a five-goal lead and falling in overtime, 11-10, against Washington and Lee.

Senior Will Harnick scored four times for York College, which is off to an 0-1 start after going 20-3 last season.

The Spartan baseball team will open its 2023 season with three games in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Women’s lacrosse is back in action March 1, softball starts its season March 6 and the tennis and golf teams will begin their spring seasons shortly thereafter.

LIONS LUNGE HOME

The Penn State York men’s basketball team has one game left in the regular season, as the Lions are set to visit Penn State Schuylkill on Tuesday. It was a triumphant senior day for the locals on Saturday, as five players scored in double figures to spearhead a 106-69 victory. Penn State York (25-3, 17-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the PSUAC East tournament and host the fourth seed Sunday.

PSY’s women’s team struggled last week, falling 68-41 at Penn State Hazleton last Tuesday before suffering a 91-63 loss to Penn State Lehigh Valley on senior day. Tuesday’s visit to Penn State Schuylkill will be the season finale for a team that’s played shorthanded for much of the year but expects to lose only one senior (Red Lion graduate Jordyn Foster).

LOCAL IMPACTS

At the Atlantic 10 swim and dive championships over the weekend in Geneva, Ohio, graduate student Madison Nalls (Eastern York) was part of a women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team that won gold and set a new meet and program record of 3:17.94 in the event. Nalls also finished sixth in the 100 free and eighth in the 200 free and was part of the second-place 200 free relay team. George Mason’s women finished third at the event.

In women’s basketball, IUP’s Teirra Preston (Central York) was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week after averaging 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games last week. She tallied 14 and 13 in a win against Edinboro, then added seven and eight against Slippery Rock.

Aniya Matthews (Dallastown) has made four straight starts for Lafayette after seeing reserve action in 12 games prior. It’s been a challenging season for the Leopards (8-17, 5-10 Patriot League), but the Temple transfer has provided a boost, scoring a season-high eight points Feb. 11. Matthews’ younger sister Praise helped Dallastown win the York-Adams League girls’ title on Friday.

Another former Wildcat, D’Shantae Edwards, has played and started 18 games for Bethune-Cookman, which is 9-5 in the SWAC despite a pair of losses last week. The freshman has remained a consistent presence, averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

At Division II Lock Haven, Brooke Lawyer (Delone Catholic) nailed a game-winning free throw with four seconds remaining as the Bald Eagles topped Kutztown on Saturday, Feb. 11. Lawyer then scored 15 points last Saturday in a loss at West Chester, bringing her season average to 13.1 per contest.

And Trinity Thomas continued her chase for NCAA gymnastics history last Friday, recording her 25th career perfect 10 (this one on the beam) and posting a 39.85 all-around score, the nation’s best in 2023. Her No. 2-ranked Florida team, though, was edged out by No. 8 LSU on the road for its first SEC loss since 2019.