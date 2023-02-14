Local roundup: York College women's basketball keeps playoff hopes alive with win

Staff Report

York College women's basketball has never missed a conference tournament in 26 seasons under head coach Betsy Witman. And the Spartans took a big step toward keeping that streak alive Tuesday night with a 59-45 home win over Hood College.

In the penultimate MAC Commonwealth game of the season, the Spartans (10-14, 7-8) pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Blazers 20-8 to lock down the victory. With the win, York College maintained its grip on the fifth and final league playoff spot.

Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans with a game-high 16 points, including 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds and had three blocks. Teammate Alyssa Hocker (York Suburban) knocked in 12 points, while senior Tori Geitner scored 11 points.

York College's final conference game at Widener tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MORE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Penn State Hazleton 68, Penn State York 41: At Penn State Hazleton, the visiting Lions (12-12, 9-8) trailed 39-23 at the half and were unable to make a second-half comeback, dropping the PSUAC road matchup. Desii Garcia-Hernandez led the visitors with 15 points. Teammate Jillian Foster (West York) grabbed nine rebounds and knocked in eight points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hood 80, York College 72: At York College, Kai Cipalla's layup gave the Spartans (13-11, 7-8) a three-point lead (57-54) with 8:40 remaining in the game, but the hosts were unable to hold onto the lead down the stretch. Cipalla, a sophomore, scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Teammate Chris Miers knocked in 14 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Despite the loss, York remained in fifth place in the MAC Commonwealth with one regular-season game remaining. The Spartans visit Widener at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Penn State York 76, Penn State Hazleton 62: At Penn State Hazleton, the York County Lions (24-3, 16-1) led 39-23 at the half and went on to capture the PSUAC road victory. Deriq Brown (New Oxford) led the visitors with a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and also grabbed nine rebounds. Teammate John John Gillespie knocked in 16 points, while Connor Hostetter and Marquise McClean (York High) added nine apiece.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York-Adams League semifinals

York High 47, West York 43: At York Tech, the Bearcats (19-4) outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 in the final quarter to capture the night's first semifinal victory. Juelz Tucker led the Bearcats with 14 points, Jacere Vega knocked in 13 points and David Warde scored nine. For the Bulldogs (17-6), David McGladrie scored a game-high 17 points, including three shots from deep, while Braedyn Detz tallied 16.

Central York 72, Eastern York 59: At York Tech, the Panthers (18-6) led 33-27 at the half and pulled away to capture the victory. Ben Natal, Ben Rill and Greg Guidinger scored a team-high 14 points apiece, while teammates RB Brown and Saxton Suchanic each knocked in 10 points. As a team, the Panthers shot 13-of-17 from the charity stripe. For the Golden Knights (16-6), Austin Bausman scored a game-high 19 points and Carter Wamsley had 15. With the win, Central York now moves on to face York High in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at York Tech.