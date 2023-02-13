Local roundup: York College men's swimming places third at MAC championships

Staff Report

The York College men's swimming team finished third and the Spartan women placed seventh at the MAC Championships over the weekend at the Graham Aquatic Center in York.

The men's team finished with a total score of 1,053 points to post third at the 14-team, four-day event, which concluded Sunday. James Lyon led the Spartans individually by taking second place in Sunday's 100 free with a time of 46.77 seconds. The freshman was also a part of the second-place 400 free relay team (3:07.43), which also included Matthew Peters (York Suburban), Aaron Keifer and Bryan Collins (South Western).

Keifer also captured third place in the 100 free with a time of 46.80, while Collins took fifth. Liam Perrin took fourth place in the 1650 free, Collin Draminski was fifth in the 200 back, Connor Spillman took sixth in the 1650 and Chris Hulsart finished eighth in the 200 breast.

The Spartans' other top finishers from the event included Draminski's win in the 50 free Thursday; Keifer and Lyon finishing second in the 100 fly and 200 free Friday; Perrin's third place in Thursday's 500 free; and Lyon's bronze in Saturday's 200 fly.

Stevens won the men's team title with 1,572 points, well clear of Arcadia's 1,057.5. York College head coach Birkir Jonsson was named the MAC Coach of the Year at the season-ending event.

Sara Zimmerman led the York women (587 points) by taking second place overall in the 1650 free with a time of 18:17.53. Teammate Isabella Klemm took sixth place in the 200 breast. Klemm was also a part of the sixth-place 400 free relay team alongside Taylor Harper, Araby Marston (Dallastown) and Camden Perella. Harper placed third in Thursday's 200 IM and Friday's 100 fly and finished fourth in Saturday's 200 fly.

Messiah captured the women's team title with 1,400.5 points, well clear of Stevens' 1,110. York College's swim teams are now done for the season and will next compete in October.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CCAC Tournament, quarterfinals

Christian School of York 43, Harrisburg Christian 30: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown and Rylie Bell led the Defenders to the postseason victory by combining for 26 points. Teammate Cally Carpenter knocked in eight points. With the win, Christian School of York (20-3) moves on to the semifinals and will face Mount Calvary Christian on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday.