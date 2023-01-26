Local roundup: York College hoops teams split doubleheader vs. Messiah

Staff Report

The York College basketball teams split a doubleheader at home Wednesday night, with the Spartan men beating Messiah 62-58 before the women fell 52-41.

Jayden Rowe's layup with 58 seconds left in the game gave the men's team(10-9, 4-6 MAC Commonwealth) a 59-58 lead, and York College padded its margin in the final seconds. Rowe knocked in 15 points for the game, while teammate Chris Miers scored a team-high 18 points, including a 7-of-7 night from the charity stripe, and Jackson Mascari scored 11 points.

The Spartan women (7-12, 4-6) trailed 26-10 at the half and were unable to to make the second-half comeback. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) lead the Spartans' offense with a game-high 19 points. Teammate Savannah Wilson knocked in seven points and added six assists.

York College's teams will visit Alvernia on Saturday afternoon, with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 62, Lancaster Mennonite 58 (OT): At Fawn Grove, Levi Sharnetzka led the Rams (10-9) to the non-league victory by scoring a game-high 23 points, including an 11-of-15 night from the charity stripe with six free throws coming in the extra period. Teammate Koy Swanson knocked in 19 points, including three shots from downtown and a 6-of-7 night from the charity stripe.

Octorara 81, Eastern York 53

Dallastown 64, South Western 60

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 62, Donegal 36.

WRESTLING

Palmyra 54, West York 21: At Palmyra, the Bulldogs (6-13) trailed 36-0 after the first six bouts and went on to drop the non-league contest. The Bulldogs received pins from Evan Jones (139) and Wyatt Zech (145).

Cumberland Valley 42, Spring Grove 9

Eastern York 45, Northeastern 28

ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL All-Star Game

National Team 4, American Team 3: At York City Ice Arena, Keegan Shearer (Cumberland Valley) scored a third-period goal at the 8:21 mark of the third period to give the National Team a 4-2 lead and they went on to capture the victory. Four York County players participated for the American Team: Hayden Cleck (Dallastown), Josh Reid (Dallastown), Andrew Guiddy (Central York) and Billy Shaver (Central York).