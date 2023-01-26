YORK COLLEGE

Local roundup: York College hoops teams split doubleheader vs. Messiah

Staff Report

The York College basketball teams split a doubleheader at home Wednesday night, with the Spartan men beating Messiah 62-58 before the women fell 52-41.

Jayden Rowe's layup with 58 seconds left in the game gave the men's team(10-9, 4-6 MAC Commonwealth) a 59-58 lead, and York College padded its margin in the final seconds. Rowe knocked in 15 points for the game, while teammate Chris Miers scored a team-high 18 points, including a 7-of-7 night from the charity stripe, and Jackson Mascari scored 11 points. 

York College 's Jayden Rowe (1) against Alvernia University's Malik Green (24) during their mens basketball game in York on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

The Spartan women (7-12, 4-6) trailed 26-10 at the half and were unable to to make the second-half comeback. Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) lead the Spartans' offense with a game-high 19 points. Teammate Savannah Wilson knocked in seven points and added six assists. 

York College's teams will visit Alvernia on Saturday afternoon, with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 62, Lancaster Mennonite 58 (OT): At Fawn Grove, Levi Sharnetzka led the Rams (10-9) to the non-league victory by scoring a game-high 23 points, including an 11-of-15 night from the charity stripe with six free throws coming in the extra period. Teammate Koy Swanson knocked in 19 points, including three shots from downtown and a 6-of-7 night from the charity stripe.

Octorara 81, Eastern York 53

Dallastown 64, South Western 60

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 62, Donegal 36.

WRESTLING

Palmyra 54, West York 21: At Palmyra, the Bulldogs (6-13) trailed 36-0 after the first six bouts and went on to drop the non-league contest. The Bulldogs received pins from Evan Jones (139) and Wyatt Zech (145). 

Cumberland Valley 42, Spring Grove 9

Eastern York 45, Northeastern 28

ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL All-Star Game

National Team 4, American Team 3: At York City Ice Arena, Keegan Shearer (Cumberland Valley) scored a third-period goal at the 8:21 mark of the third period to give the National Team a 4-2 lead and they went on to capture the victory. Four York County players participated for the American Team: Hayden Cleck (Dallastown), Josh Reid (Dallastown), Andrew Guiddy (Central York) and Billy Shaver (Central York). 