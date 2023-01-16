College sports roundup: Local standouts earn weekly track & field honors

Two former York-Adams League track and field stars earned weekly honors from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and two York College athletes were honored by the MAC Commonwealth on Monday.

West Chester’s Ralph Casper (York Suburban) won PSAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Lock Haven’s Riyana Owens (Dallastown) was named the league’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. On the D-III side, York College saw Keith Chatmon (men’s track) and Julia Pena (women’s field) honored for their performances.

Casper won the shot put at Saturday’s TCNJ Invitational with a mark of 61 feet, 4 inches, the farthest throw in NCAA Division II this season and second in program history to his own mark from the 2020 indoor season. Casper, a graduate student, was in his first action for the Golden Rams since that season.

Owens and select Lock Haven teammates competed at Penn State in the Nittany Challenge, an event filled primarily with Division I teams and talent, on Saturday. The senior hit PSAC championship qualifying marks in the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes (7.73 and 25.21, respectively).

York College’s men and women took part in the Alvernia Winter Invitational on Saturday. Pena won both the pole vault (3.55 meters) and long jump (5.29 meters) on the women’s side and added a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter dash (8.34 seconds). Chatmon finished second in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with an 8.46 — the best mark in the conference this year — and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best 23.69.

While the meet did not keep team scores, several Spartans from York County also posted high finishes. Senior Elder Lopez (Dover) finished second in the men’s high jump; freshman Claudia Gross (West York) placed fourth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles; and freshman Sofia Harnois (South Western) was fifth in the women’s weight throw.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

The Spartan wrestling team finished eighth of 16 teams at the Budd Whitehill National Duals in Williamsport, posting a 2-3 record. York College went 2-1 on Friday, earning a spot in the fifth- to eighth-place group Saturday. A pair of losses in bracket play brought the Spartans (4-8 in duals overall) to their finish.

York men’s basketball went 0-2 last week and the women’s team went 1-1 as the MAC Commonwealth schedule continues. The men’s team is now 1-6 in the conference and 7-9 overall, while the women are 2-5 and 5-11. Each side still has nine league contests to make up ground, though, starting at Hood on Wednesday and against Eastern on Saturday.

Young York College men's hoops squad falls to seasoned Widener Pride

LOCAL IMPACTS

Deriq Brown (New Oxford) notched 14 points and nine rebounds as Penn State York men’s basketball downed Penn State Mont Alto, 61-49, on the road Friday night. The Nittany Lions improved to 9-0 in the PSUAC and 16-2 overall. Next on the schedule is a Wednesday visit to PSU Wilkes-Barre.

For the PSY women, Jayla Brown (New Oxford) scored a team-high 21 points and added six assists and seven steals in Friday’s 63-41 over PSU Mont Alto. The Lions, down to just six available players, improved to 8-7 (5-4 PSUAC).

Former Central York boys’ basketball teammates Gabe Guidinger and Evan Eisenhart have helped lead Juniata to an 11-4 start this season, including a pair of wins this weekend. Eisenhart scored 19 points off the bench and Guidinger added 11 in Friday’s 79-75 triumph at Moravian, and Guidinger’s 14 points helped lead the way in a 66-53 win over Elizabethtown at the Palestra in Philadelphia.