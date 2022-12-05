Local college sports roundup: York College wrestling finishes 7th at home event

The York College men’s wrestling team welcomed talented competition from around the region for its New Standard Invitational over the weekend. The No. 14-ranked Spartans finished seventh among 14 teams overall as they continue to round into form this season.

Three members of the home team earned top-six finishes in their respective weight classes. Both New Oxford graduate Jared Bair (157) and Camden Farrow (197) took second place on the podium, while Jared Kuhns (125) placed fourth.

Competition took place over two days, with five other Spartans advancing out of Friday’s matches into Saturday. York College earned 47 points at the event to finish squarely in the middle of the pack. No. 17-ranked Johnson Wales tallied 118.5 points and captured the team title for the fifth consecutive season at the event.

Farrow, ranked No. 3 in his weight class, is now 11-2 this year with two wins and a runner-up finish in three tournaments. Bair has placed in all three events and posted an 11-4 record. Kuhns holds a team-best record of 14-2.

York College visits Johns Hopkins on the road Friday.

ON THE HARDWOOD

The Spartan women’s basketball team earned its first MAC Commonwealth victory of the season Saturday by taking down Eastern, while the men’s squad fell short against the Eagles.

Senior Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) tied her career high with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting and added seven rebounds. Taylor Burda and Tori Geitner added 16 and 10 points, respectively, for the Spartans (3-4, 1-1). They host Lebanon Valley on Tuesday night in the nightcap of a men’s and women’s doubleheader.

York College’s men (2-4, 0-2) trailed just 32-28 at halftime before Eastern (8-2, 1-0) pulled away in the second half by shooting 64.5% from the floor after intermission. Kai Cipalla led the Spartans with 14 points, while Jayden Rowe chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Strong start: Also over the weekend, the Penn State York men’s team earned two more PSUAC victories, improving the Lions’ record to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The team’s lone losses have come against NCAA Division I UMBC and Division II Millersville.

Deriq Brown (New Oxford) notched 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting as Penn State York overcame a halftime deficit to beat Penn State Fayette, 80-76, on Friday night. He then added 25 points on a 10-of-15 clip in Saturday’s 68-46 victory over Penn State Beaver. The junior is now averaging 18.3 points this season. John John Gillespie added 21 and 12 points, respectively, in the two weekend wins.

The women’s team (6-4, 3-3) squeaked out a 60-58 win over Penn State Fayette before suffering a 70-60 loss at Penn State Beaver. Six Lions scored at least nine points in Friday’s win, while three finished in double figures in Saturday’s loss. Jayla Brown (New Oxford) led the group with 25 points in total. The team hosts Wilson College on Tuesday, then both the men’s and women’s teams have a pair of home contests this weekend.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Shippensburg field hockey lost in the NCAA Division II championship game Saturday against conference rival East Stroudsburg. Freshman Lilly Cantabene (Dallastown) registered one of two shots on goal for the Raiders. The forward tallied eight goals on three assists in a strong rookie season, highlighted by her hat trick on Oct. 7 at Slippery Rock.

Also at Shippensburg, Kenny Rhyne (Susquehannock) claimed victory in the high jump at the first indoor track and field meet of the winter season, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 7 inches. Raiders freshman Ryan Murphy (Delone Catholic) finished in sixth place in the heptathlon, which took place over multiple days.

Jarace Walker, a York County native who played his high school basketball at IMG, continues to be a key cog for Houston, who remained the No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Division I on Monday. The 6-foot-8 Walker has started in every game for the 8-0 Cougars and averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. Houston has its most high-profile game of the season to date scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, when it hosts No. 8 Alabama on ABC.