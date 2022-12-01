Local sports roundup: York College basketball teams drop league openers

Staff Report

The York College men's and women's basketball teams both dropped their MAC Commonwealth openers at Messiah on Wednesday night. The Spartan men were on the wrong end of a late run in a 68-64 defeat, while the women couldn't keep up with the Falcons and fell 69-39.

At Grantham, the York College men led 33-28 at the half, pulled ahead 40-30 after the break and still held a 62-56 advantage with 3:49 remaining. But Messiah went on a late run and took its first lead of the game at 64-62 with 52 seconds left, and the Falcons (5-2, 1-0) held on late.

Chris Miers led the Spartans (2-3, 0-1) with 19 points. Teammates Jackson Mascari knocked in 14 points, while Jayden Rowe scored 12. Arkese Claiborne had 32 points on 14-of-20 shooting for the Falcons.

The women's team trailed 33-12 at the half and were unable to recover against a Messiah team ranked 25th in NCAA Division III. Tori Geitner knocked in a team-high seven points, while three players scored in double figures for the Falcons. With the loss, York College falls to 2-4 overall and falls to 0-1 in the conference. The Falcons (4-2, 1-0) have not lost at home since the Spartans pulled off an upset last December.

TUESDAY

Women's College Basketball

Penn State York 82, Penn State Scranton 25: At Penn State York, Jayla Brown (New Oxford) led the home team to the victory by scoring a game-high 17 points and dishing seven assists. Jada Harmon scored 14 points, Desii Garcia-Hernandez knocked in 13 points and Carolyn Pospichal (Northeastern) scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. With the win, Penn State York improves to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the PSUAC.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State York 82, Penn State Scranton 63: At Penn State York, John John Gillespie scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions to the victory. D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) knocked in 17 points, Deriq Brown (New Oxford) scored 13 points and picked up six assists, and Kymir Roper had 10 points and 12 rebounds. With the win, Penn State York improves to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the PSUAC.

