Local college sports roundup: Spartans' Zumbrum named Player of the Week

After recording a double-double and leading York College women’s basketball to a win last week, senior forward Bradi Zumbrum earned Player of the Week honors from the MAC Commonwealth.

The Delone Catholic graduate notched 22 points and 14 rebounds in the Spartans’ 63-45 home victory over Lancaster Bible last Tuesday. Zumbrum has now won weekly honors from the conference twice in three weeks, also being recognized Nov. 14 after a pair of strong performances at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament in the first weekend of the season.

Through five games, Zumbrum is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field and 76.2% on free throws. She also has 10 assists, seven steals and five blocks thus far. The Spartans are 2-3 overall but bring a two-game winning streak into their MACC opener at Messiah on Wednesday night.

REGIONAL REWARDS

Five York College field hockey players earned NFHCA Division III All-Region honors last week, the most in school history. Three Spartans — sophomore midfielder Riley Buschert, senior midfielder Mya Gerena, and junior defender Sara Pique — were named to their region’s first team, while sophomore goalie Belle Fields and junior forward Katie Martino made the second team.

The NFHCA selects first and second teams for six regions in each NCAA division. York College, which falls into Region 5, went 16-5 this season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Spartans advanced to the second round before being eliminated by No. 1-seed Middlebury.

THE WEEK AHEAD

After a break for Thanksgiving weekend, both York College and Penn State York are back in action this week. The Lions return to the basketball court first with a home doubleheader against Penn State Scranton. Then it’s the Spartans opening conference play with a pair of visits to Messiah on Wednesday.

Penn State York has men’s and women’s games both Friday and Saturday, first at Penn State Fayette and then at Penn State Beaver. Should the Lion men’s team run the table this week, it will improve to 6-0 in PSUAC play. The women are looking to improve on their 1-2 conference start.

York College’s teams visit Eastern on Saturday afternoon before hosting Lebanon Valley next Tuesday. Spartan wrestling, meanwhile, is in action Friday and Saturday as it hosts the New Standard Invitational. Fourteen schools will send wrestlers to the event, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.