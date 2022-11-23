Local sports roundup: York College women's basketball earns second straight win

Staff Report

After an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season, York College women's basketball has won two in a row.

The Spartans pulled away for a 63-45 victory over Lancaster Bible College at home Tuesday night. They outscored the Chargers 21-8 in the third quarter to help take a commanding lead and went on to capture the non-conference victory.

Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans' offense with a game-high 22 points and also grabbed 14 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Teammate Savannah Wilson added 11 points. Zumbrum and Casey Smith led the way during a 17-4 run to start the second half, which turned a 30-29 halftime advantage into a double-digit lead.

With the win, York College improves to 2-3 on the season. Their next game will come on Nov. 30 at Messiah in their MAC Commonwealth opener. The Spartan men's team (2-2) also visits the Falcons that evening.

There are no local high school or college events during Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what happened around the county this week.

TUESDAY

More Women's College Basketball

Christendom 80, Penn State York 73: At Christendom, the visiting Lions dropped their second consecutive game and fell to 4-3 on the season. No statistics were available.

Men's College Basketball

Millersville 68, Penn State York 56: At Millersville, the Lions trailed by six at the half (32-26) and were unable to make a second-half comeback in the non-conference road game. John John Gillespie led the Lions' offense with a game-high 22 points. Teammate Deriq Brown (New Oxford) knocked in 18 points. With the loss, Penn State York falls to 8-2 overall, with their two losses coming against NCAA Division I UMBC and Division II Millersville.

MONDAY

High School Ice Hockey (CPIHL)

Central York 7, Hershey 0: At Klick Lewis Arena, Vincent Raineri recorded a hat trick to lead the Panthers to the road victory. Teammates Luke Steward and William Shaver each scored one goal and added one assist apiece, while Jaegar Witte added two assists.

Central Dauphin 10, Dallastown 3: At York City Ice Arena, the visitors outscored the Wildcats 6-1 in the second period to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the road victory. For the Wildcats, Hayden Cleck scored one goal and added one assist, while Carter Kernan and Brayden Unger each scored one goal apiece.