Local college sports roundup: York College women's soccer returns to NCAA Tournament

York College women’s soccer is headed to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

The Spartans earned an at-large bid Monday afternoon, one of 19 such selections in the field. They will play Western New England University on Saturday in a neutral-site match at Misericordia in Dallas, Pa. The winner will advance to play either No. 1 seed Misericordia or Marywood in the second round Sunday.

York (12-4-4) went 6-0-2 in MAC Commonwealth play this fall, highlighted by a 1-0 win over Messiah, which had not lost to a league foe since 2000, on Oct. 12. The Spartans still finished second to the Falcons in the conference standings and dropped the rematch, 2-0, in the conference tournament final last Saturday.

After opening the season 5-3-2, York College is 7-2-1 in its last 10 matches. Western New England (13-5-2 overall) is 8-1-1 in its last 10, including a Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament title last weekend.

The Spartans’ previous three NCAA appearances came after winning the Capital Athletic Conference in 2007, 2013 and 2015. York has a 3-3 tournament record.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Two Spartan teams are competing in NCAAs this week, as York’s field hockey team is in the dance for the first time in school history. The Spartans host DeSales in the opening round at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

York’s volleyball season ended short of the league tournament, but two Spartans earned all-conference honors on Tuesday. Junior outside hitter Megan Rizzi was a first-team selection, while senior setter Abby Diehl (Dover) earned an honorable mention to become a two-time honoree after a second-team nod in 2021.

Wrestling season is underway, as York finished fifth of 11 teams at the Ned McGinley Invitational in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and participated in the Lycoming Invitational in Williamsport on Sunday. Senior Dalton Rohrbaugh (Spring Grove) went 5-0 to take first in the 133-pound class on Saturday and earned MAC Commonwealth Wrestler of the Week honors for his performance.

The Spartan basketball teams are set to open their season Tuesday night. The York women tip off at Johns Hopkins at 7 p.m., while the men take the short trip to Carlisle to battle Dickinson at 7:30. The men’s team remains on the road this weekend; the women will take on Moravian in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at home Saturday afternoon.

LIONS ON THE COURT

Penn State York opened its basketball season last week, with both the men’s and women’s teams jumping out to 2-0 starts. Both squads opened the season with wins at Anne Arundel CC last Tuesday (men 75-67, women 61-59) before capturing their home openers against Berkeley on Saturday (men 95,57, women 57-49). The Lions have a home doubleheader Tuesday against Harford Community College, and the men visit Division I UMBC on Thursday.

The volleyball team, coming off its second-place finish in the PSUAC tournament, begins pool play at the USCAA Division II Tournament on Thursday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. PSUAC East Player of the Year Jess Dunbar (Littlestown) and all-conference honorable mentions Makayla Dyson (South Western), Jayda Simmons (South Western) and Whitney Smith (Gettysburg) will lead the Lions against Cincinnati Clermont on Thursday and Central Maine CC on Friday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

After Messiah women’s soccer got revenge against York College and won the MAC Commonwealth tournament, senior Kylie Firestone (Dover) was named the league’s Player of the Week. She scored twice in the semifinals and added an assist in the final.

Shippensburg running back Khalid Dorsey (York High) scored three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 44-7 win over Lock Haven on Saturday. The senior rushed for a pair of scores in the first quarter and added a TD reception in the third. He finished with 46 yards rushing and 32 receiving.

Freshman Lilly Cantabene (Dallastown) had a goal and an assist as No. 2 Shippensburg field hockey thumped No. 10 IUP, 6-1, on senior day Saturday.

Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic) notched 13 kills Friday and six more Saturday as the Raider volleyball team won twice to earn the No. 2 seed in the PSAC tournament.

Shippensburg men’s cross country took second at the PSAC championships Saturday, hosted by Mansfield University. Freshman Garrett Quinan (Kennard-Dale) paced his team and finished sixth overall with an 8K time of 25:27.9. The Raider women finished seventh, with Kyra Gerber (Northern York) placing 13th individually.