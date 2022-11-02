Local college sports recap: York College men's soccer reaches league semifinals

Staff Report

Luke Nall found the back of the net at the 52:50 mark of the second half to lift York College men's soccer to a 2-1 MAC Commonwealth tournament victory over Stevenson on Tuesday night.

With the season on the line in the play-in round of the conference tournament, the No. 4-seed Spartans and No. 5-seed Mustangs went into halftime deadlocked at one goal apiece. But York College pulled ahead when Nall rebounded a shot by teammate Tyler Howlett, and the Spartans' defense held on for the victory.

Howlett picked up two assists, while Jack Mitzelfelt scored in the first half. The Spartans led 8-3 in shots on goal.

With the win, York College (10-5-3) now moves on to the semifinals and will visit top-seeded Messiah on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York comes up short in championship match: At State College, Penn State York dropped the PSUAC volleyball tournament final against Penn State Mont Alto, 3-0. The top seed from the conference's West division beat the East division champions from York by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-19. With the loss, Penn State York drops to 21-6 overall. The Lions will have to wait until Wednesday and see if they are selected as an at-large bid for the USCAA tournament next week.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 61, Anne Arundel CC 59: At Anne Arundel CC, Jayla Brown scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Lions to the road non-conference victory on opening night. Teammate Jillian Foster added 11 points, while Garcia Hernandez chipped in 10 points and dished eight assists.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 75, Anne Arundel CC 67: The Lions rallied from a 34-23 halftime deficit to take the road victory against the Riverhawks and improve to 1-0 this season. No statistics were available.