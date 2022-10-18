Local college sports roundup: York College field hockey sets shutout record

The York College field hockey team broke a program record with its ninth shutout of the season on Saturday in a 2-0 win at conference rival Widener.

The Spartans, who improved to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the MAC Commonwealth with the victory, broke a scoreless tie less than a minute into the second half as sophomore Maggie Spadafora (West York) scored her second goal of the season. Junior Katie Martino added her team-leading 11th goal in the fourth quarter.

Widener (8-6, 3-2) entered the matchup averaging 2.2 goals and 12.7 shots per contest, but York College prevented the Pride from even attempting a shot on goal. The Spartans have allowed eight total goals in 14 games, and that number includes a season-high three surrendered against No. 10 Messiah last Wednesday.

York College bounced back quickly from that 3-2 loss, and the No. 13-ranked Spartans continue conference play this week with a visit to Hood (Frederick, Md.) on Wednesday and a home contest against Eastern on Saturday.

YORK COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Upset special: The women’s soccer team secured one of the biggest wins in program history on Wednesday, upsetting No. 2-ranked Messiah 1-0 on the road. Senior Sabrina McGuigan scored on a corner kick in the 28th minute, and the defense, led by goalkeeper Jacqueline Keogh, kept the Falcons off the board.

McGuigan and Keogh earned MAC Commonwealth Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, for their performances in that match and in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Alvernia. Keogh’s selection is her fourth this season. The Spartans (8-3-3, 3-0-1) visit Stevenson (Md.) on Tuesday and Eastern on Saturday.

More hardware: Weekly awards have been rolling in for the Spartans across all sports, as six different York College athletes earned Player of the Week honors from the conference.

Men’s golf senior Riley Rohlfs and women’s golf freshman Grace Strickland were honored for winning conference-sanctioned tournaments at the Club at PB Dye in Ijamsville, Md., last week. Rohlfs grabbed an individual victory at the MAC Preview Tournament, shooting a 75 and beating teammate Matthew Salter on a tiebreaker (Rohlfs had a lower back-nine score). Strickland fired an 81 to win the women’s event, and the Spartans won both tournaments as a team.

Men’s tennis senior Ben Dorsey earned weekly honors for winning a pair of doubles matches and splitting his singles matches last week. The Spartans (2-3) closed their fall calendar with an 8-1 win at Rutgers-Camden and an 8-1 loss to Catholic.

Women’s tennis’ Elsa Oestermarker was also honored, as the junior won both of her No. 1 singles matches and both of her doubles matches with Brianna Rohrer as York College (4-2) won both of their team contests to finish the fall.

Spartans shut out: The men’s soccer team, still reeling from the death of junior Drew Ruehlicke, returned to the field last week for two emotional contests. The Spartans fell 4-0 at No. 2 Messiah on Tuesday, then came home for senior day and lost 2-0 against Alvernia. While wins and losses are no longer the most important thing for those in the program, York College (6-5-2, 1-3) still hopes to honor their teammate by righting the ship down the stretch of the season.

LOCAL IMPACTS

The Shippensburg field hockey team, ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II, got a boost from freshman Lilly Cantabene (Dallastown) against No. 9 Mansfield on Saturday. The freshman scored her fourth goal of the season and added an assist in the Raiders’ 3-1 win over the Mountaineers.

Shippensburg volleyball sophomore Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic) continued her strong season last week. She tallied 15 kills and nine digs in a four-set win at Jefferson, then tied a career high with three blocks and also had seven kills in the Raiders’ weekend loss at Shepherd.

Penn State York volleyball has gone 3-1 in the last week, including Monday’s three-set victory over Penn State Scranton. Thursday’s home match against Penn State Wilkes-Barre will be a Pink Out organized by Zoe Luedtke, the team’s lone senior and a Bermudian Springs graduate. It’s the second straight year Luedtke has organized the event. She has helped lead her team to a 17-5 record (10-0 PSUAC) this season.