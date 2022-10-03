Local college sports roundup: Spartan field hockey keeps wins streak going

The York College field hockey team stayed hot last week, as the No. 16-ranked Spartans won twice at home to improve their record to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the MAC Commonwealth.

Junior Katie Martino scored the last two goals of York College’s 5-0 win over Elizabethtown on Wednesday, then scored both goals in the Spartans’ 2-1 conference victory Saturday over Albright. The forward earned MACC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her performances.

Sophomore midfielder Katie Spadafora (West York) chipped in an assist during Wednesday’s victory. Kat Knox also scored twice and Maycee Collison opened the scoring in the contest.

Head coach Katie Fost’s team is on the road for a pair of nonconference tilts this week, as the Spartans visit Salisbury (Md.) and Misericordia on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Volleyball splits Saturday pair: In a tri-match Saturday in Baltimore, the Spartans beat Haverford in five sets before losing to Johns Hopkins in three sets. York College also lost Tuesday at Lebanon Valley, and the team enters this week 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Megan Rizzi had 54 kills and 52 digs in the three matches, earning her the Offensive Player of the Week nod. Abby Diehl (Dover) had 49 assists against Haverford and an even 100 for the week.

Smith sets another PR: Men’s cross country runner Sean Smith (York Tech) set an 8K personal record for the second straight week, finishing the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem with a time of 26:37.4. The sophomore finished 264th in the 533-man field with the third-best time on his team. York College finished 29th of 38 teams in the White Race but was competing against a slew of Division I programs.

Men’s golf takes fourth: The Spartans were squarely in the mix at the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic in Waynesboro, ultimately finishing fourth out of 21 teams with 596 strokes. Gettysburg won the two-round event with 589, followed by Franklin & Marshall and McDaniel (593). Senior Riley Rohlfs led York College with a 1-over 145 (73-72).

Soccer squads slip: The men’s and women’s soccer teams combined to go 0-3-1 last week. The men dropped their conference opener to Widener, 3-1, after losing on Wednesday at Marymount (Va.) and fell to 5-3-2 overall. The women lost at home to Susquehanna on Wednesday but escaped Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Widener, also finishing the week 5-3-2 overall.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Also at the Paul Short Run, Shippensburg’s Garrett Quinan (Kennard-Dale) came home in 25:31 and the Raiders finished 15th in the Brown race (York College was in the Open race). On the women’s side, Kyra Gerber (Northern York) set a 6K personal best of 22:05 to pace her team, which finished 23rd.

Shippensburg football lost 30-13 against No. 4 Shepherd on Saturday, but running back Khalid Dorsey (York High) gave the Raiders an early lead with an 80-yard touchdown run. He finished with 119 rushing yards, a new career best.

Penn State York women’s volleyball, led by multiple York-Adams League products, reeled off four wins last week to improve to 10-3 this season. All four wins came in straight sets against conference foes. Jessica Dunbar (Littlestown), Zoe Luedtke (Bermudian Springs) and Makayla Dyson (South Western) continued their standout seasons.

Millersville volleyball’s Emily Hoffman (York Catholic) notched three consecutive aces during third set of the Marauders’ 3-1 victory over Shippensburg. Hoffman had six aces in the match and the team improved to 11-7 (2-2 PSAC East).

Former Dallastown swimmers Logan and Langley Brockway both competed in a tri-meet at West Chester on Saturday. Langley, a freshman at Shippensburg, placed sixth in the 100 back and eighth in the 200 back as an individual, and she also competed in the 400 free relay. Logan, who swims for West Chester, placed second in both the 200 fly and 200 back. His Golden Rams team dominated the scoreboard.