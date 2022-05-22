Best season in York College men's lacrosse history ends with NCAA D-III semifinal loss

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The best-ever season in York College men’s lacrosse history came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

The Spartans suffered an 11-8 loss to Union in an NCAA Division III semifinal in Newport News, Virginia. The loss ended York’s 18-match winning streak.

York trailed 8-2 at halftime and could never fully recover.

It marked the first time in program history that York advanced to a national semifinal.

York had earned its semifinal berth with a 10-9 overtime decision over home-standing Christopher Newport in a Saturday quarterfinal, in a game also played in Newport News. Jacob Wilhelm netted the game-winning goal vs. CNU. Jarrod Marenger had three goals vs. CNU, while freshman Ben Mayer added two goals.

Christopher Newport came into that match ranked No. 3 in the nation in NCAA D-III. York came in ranked at No. 6.

In the loss to No. 8 Union, Mayer and Will Harnick each had two goals for York.

With his third-quarter tally vs. Union, Mayer set York’s single-season point record, surpassing Thomas Pfeiffer's mark of 88 points set in 2019. Mayer finished the season with 90 points.

The men's lacrosse program became just the second team in York College history to make the national semifinal round, joining the 2004-05 men's basketball team.

The Spartans’ season ends at 20-3, which included a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship. That was followed by three NCAA Division III victories over Southern Virginia (18-8), Denison (16-4) and Christopher Newport.

The 20 wins are a program record.

