Two former York-Adams standouts earn All-MAC Commonwealth baseball honors for York College

Two former York-Adams baseball standouts have earned major accolades for their performances this season at York College.

Dallastown High School graduate Joe Capobianco and Northeastern High School graduate Robby Elzinga have been named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth First Team.

Capobianco, a senior infielder, led the Commonwealth in home runs (15) and RBIs (58), while also ranking among the top five in the conference in slugging percentage (.718), on-base-plus slugging percentage (1.193), runs scored (53), hits (58) and doubles (14). He finished with a .356 average.

Elzinga, a junior outfielder, was the Commonwealth's hit leader with 70 this season, while also finishing among the top five in runs scored (50), RBIs (41) and doubles (14). He also led the Spartans with a .369 batting average this season.

Another familiar name to York-Adams baseball fans, senior shortstop Austin Denlinger, was also named to the All-MAC Commonwealth First Team. Denlinger has played with East Prospect of the Susquehanna League.

Denlinger led the conference in doubles (17) and triples (six), while also ranking among the top five in slugging percentage (.626), runs scored (52), hits (66), RBIs (42) and home runs (nine). Denlinger hits .337 this season.

York players named to the All-MAC Commonwealth Second Team were pitcher AJ Vincenzi and first baseman Jack Barry. Outfielder Andrew Santarpia was an honorable-mention pick.

Barry finished among the top five in the Commonwealth with his 42 RBIs, 14 doubles, nine home runs and six sacrifice flies, while Santarpia also ranked among the top five in doubles with 12.

Vincenzi, a right-hander, ranked among the top five in the Commonwealth in ERA (3.65), opponent batting average (.227), innings pitched (74.0), strikeouts (55), wins (six) and saves (three). In regular-season conference play, Vincenzi ranked third in the Commonwealth with a 1.48 ERA and fourth with a .185 opponent batting average.

Denlinger closes out his Spartan career as a three-time all-conference selection with two first-team selections. Barry and Capobianco both cap off their careers as two-time All-MAC Commonwealth selections.

The all-conference selections helped lead York to the top of the charts in several statistical categories in the Commonwealth this season, including doubles (104), homers (56), RBIs (347), total bases (759), fielding percentage (.960) and runners caught stealing (24). York also led Commonwealth with 24 home runs and a team ERA of 3.86 in regular-season conference games. The Spartans finished 24-19 overall and 11-5 in the conference.

