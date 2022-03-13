Spring Grove High School graduate becomes wrestling All-American for York College

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh is an All-American.

Rohrbaugh finished third in the 133-pound class for York College at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Another York College wrestler, Camden Farrow, also became an All-American, finishing fourth in the 197-pound class.

Rohrbaugh and Farrow became the third and fourth different All-Americans under head coach Duane Bastress. York now has 24 different wrestlers accounting for 31 total NCAA All-American honors.

York finished tied for 12th as a team with Mount Union in the team standings with 28.5 points. Wartburg (79.0) led the way, followed by Wabash (78.0), Augsburg (62.5), North Central (54.5), Stevens (42.5), Coe (40.5), RIT (37.0), Baldwin Wallace (32.0), Millikin (29.5), Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29.5), Loras (29.0)

York's 12th-place finish as a team matches their best performance since finishing 12th in 2012.

Rohrbaugh, seeded No. 2 in his weight class, finished 26-1. The senior saw his 24-match win streak snapped and his unblemished season record soiled with a 17-11 loss to sixth-seed Andrew Perelka (John Carroll) in a wild back-and-forth battle in the semifinal round.

Rohrbaugh's 24-match win streak was the longest such streak by a Spartan wrestler since Greg Warner won 24-straight in 2018 before falling in the national finals.

Rohrbaugh rolled to a 10-2 major decision over fourth-seed David Massey (Mt. Union) in the consolation semifinals.

The Spartan closed out his season with a win, defeating fifth-seed Matt Berlin (UW-Stevens Point), 7-2, to claim the third-place title.

Farrow finished 35-7. He opened the day with a 3-1 win over Gable Crebs (Lycoming) in the consolation quarterfinals. Farrow and Crebs met four times this season with Farrow owning a 3-1 record in those meetings.

Farrow had another rematch in his consolation semifinal bout, this time in another meeting with third-seed Coy Spooner (Coast Guard) who defeated Farrow in the first round on Friday. This time around there was a different outcome as Farrow ground out a 4-1 win.

Farrow closed out the day with a 10-4 loss to fourth-seed Beau Yineman (UW-Oshkosh) in the third-place match.

York College provided information for this report.