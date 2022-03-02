York College's powerhouse lacrosse programs roll to easy victories

STEVE HEISER

York College’s nationally-ranked lacrosse teams earned a pair of dominating victories on Wednesday.

The York men, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, cruised to a 20-1 victory over Arcadia at Kinsley Field to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The York women got their 2022 season off to a successful start with a 15-7 road victory over Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.

In the men’s game, Will Harnick poured in six goals to lead the Spartans, while Dylan Wolf added two goals and two assists and Ben Mayer added a goal and three assists.

Eric Ranck (two goals), Brooks Almond (two goals), Jacob Wilhelm (goal, assist) and Michael Russo (two assists) also excelled for York.

Jack Michael had 13 saves to get the win in goal.

Arcadia fell to 1-2.

In the women’s game, the 18th-ranked Spartans got five goals from Chloe MacDonald.

York also got three goals from Kiersten Blanchard. Jen Campbell, Madison Kurland and Jenna Cholowinski each added two goals. Cholowinski and Kiersten Blanchard each had two assists.

Riley DiFiore had 11 saves in goal to get the win.

The York women are coming off a 12-3 season in 2021.

Washington fell to 1-1.

