Spring Grove grad continues standout season for York College wrestling team

Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh is headed to the NCAA Division III National Wrestling Championships.

Rohrbaugh was one of two York College individual champions at this past weekend’s NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships at Lycoming College in Williamsport.

The Spartans finished fifth out of 20 teams.

Rohrbaugh improved to 22-0 by taking the 133-pound crown as the top seed. Rohrbaugh won the championship with a 3-2 victory over Josh Wilson of Greensboro in the final.

Camden Farrow (30-5) also won an individual title for York at 197, while Eric Hutchinson (21-6) took third at 157. Farrow and Hutchinson also eared berths in the D-III national meet.

No. 10 Stevens won the team title at Lycoming with 160.5 points, followed by Alvernia (151.0), No. 22 Averett (127.0), Washington & Lee (103.5) and No. 24 York (97.0).

Rohrbaugh, Hutchinson and Farrow will take two weeks to prepare before heading to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NCAA D-III National Championships on March 11-12.

