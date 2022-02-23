Strong closing surge lifts York College women into MAC Commonwealth basketball semifinals

STEVE HEISER

A strong closing surge carried the York College women’s basketball team to a playoff triumph on Wednesday night.

The Spartans trailed 29-22 early in the third quarter against Lebanon Valley College in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division quarterfinal at Wolf Gym inside the Grumbacher Center.

From that point, however, the Spartans turned the tables, outscoring LVC 28-15 for the remainder of the game to earn the victory and capture a tournament semifinal berth.

Kayla Ferris stuffed the stat sheet for York with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks. She finished 6 for 11 from the field.

Savannah Wilson added 13 points for York, while Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner had 10 points.

No. 3 seed York improved to 20-5, while No. 6 seed LVC finished at 11-15.

Friday night, the Spartans will travel to Widener (18-6) for a semifinal contest. Both York and Widener finished 13-3 in MAC Commonwealth regular-season action, but Widener won the playoff tiebreaker to win the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

York split its two games against Widener this season, winning 60-54 at Widener and falling 76-54 at York. The Spartans will enter Friday’s game with a 10-0 mark on the road.

Widener earned its semifinal berth with an 73-58 home victory over No. 7 seed Eastern on Wednesday. Eastern finished 8-18.

