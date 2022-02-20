York College women's basketball team finishes standout regular season with win

STEVE HEISER

The York College women’s basketball team finished a standout regular season on Saturday with a 54-41 home triumph over Eastern on Senior Day.

The Spartans improved to 19-5 overall and finished 13-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division, good for a second-place tie with Widener behind first-place Messiah (14-2).

The Spartans will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth Tournament. Widener won the No. 2 seed in a tiebreaker.

In Saturday’s win, Kayla Ferris (12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists), Gettysburg High School graduate Alana Bortner (12 points), Savannah Wilson (11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (eight points, six rebounds, four blocks) led the Yorkers.

Eastern dropped to 8-17 overall and 5-11 in Commonwealth action.

The Spartans will open MAC Commonwealth playoff action vs. No. 6 seed Lebanon Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

York owns two wins vs. Lebanon Valley this season – 61-50 and 64-45. Lebanon Valley is 11-14 overall and finished 6-10 in Commonwealth regular-season action.

York men fall to Eastern in basketball: The York men weren’t as fortunate Saturday, losing at home to Eastern, 84-75.

The Spartans were led by Jackson Mascari (17 points, 10 rebounds), David Giuliani (14 points, nine rebounds) and Chris Miers (14 points, five rebounds).

York fell to 7-14 overall and finished at 3-13 in Commonwealth regular-season action. Eastern is 19-4 and 14-2.

The Spartans begin their Commonwealth playoff action at 7 p.m. Monday. They will host Lebanon Valley in the conference's No. 8 seed/No. 9 seed play-in game at Wolf Gymnasium. The winner advances to Wednesday's quarterfinals and will travel to St. David's to face top-seeded Eastern.

No. 5 York men’s lacrosse team opens with win: The York College men’s lacrosse team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason in NCAA Division III, opened its season with an 8-7 triumph over Washington & Lee on Saturday.

Gunnar Reynolds led York with three goals, while Ben Mayer added two. Reynolds netted the game-winning goal with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter to cap a 4-1 run by York over the final 22 minutes. Mayer also had four assists.

Jack Michael had nine saves for York.

Washington & Lee fell to 0-2.

The Spartans return to action on March 2 at home against Arcadia in a MAC crossover match.

