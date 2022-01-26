York College women roll to basketball win to set up showdown vs. Messiah

STEVE HEISER

The York College women’s basketball team rolled to another victory on Wednesday night.

Now, the Spartans must prepare for their biggest game of the season.

York cruised to a 64-45 victory at Lebanon Valley on Wednesday. At the same time, Messiah earned a 61-49 triumph at Albright.

That sets up a Saturday showdown between the Spartans and the Falcons for first place in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. Game time is 3 p.m. at the Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place at York, attendance at Saturday’s game will be limited to York College students only. The contest will be livestreamed on the York College athletic site, ycpspartans.com.

The Spartans will enter that game at 15-3 overall, while Messiah will enter at 15-2. Both teams are 9-1 in the MAC Commonwealth.

The two teams met earlier this season at Messiah, with York grabbing a 61-55 triumph.

In its win on Wednesday at Lebanon Valley, York put four players in double digits in scoring, led by 17 points from Savannah Wilson, who also had five rebounds. Kayla Ferris stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Two former York-Adams League products, Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum and Gettysburg grad Alana Bortner, each added 10 points. Zumbrum also had eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

York College men fall: The York College men's basketball team wasn't as fortunate on Wednesday at Lebanon Valley, dropping a 59-55 decision.

The Spartans have dropped six straight games and now stand at 6-9 overall and 2-8 in the MAC Commonwealth. Lebanon Valley improved to 6-11 and 3-7.

Travis Stoll (16 points), Colin Rimel (11 points) and David Giuliani (10 points, nine rebounds) paced York.

