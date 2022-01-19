Two York College baseball players earn preseason All-America recognition

STAFF REPORT

The York College baseball season is still more than a month away, but two Spartans standouts are already attracting national attention.

York’s Jack Barry and Austin Denlinger have been selected as preseason NCAA Division III All-Americans by d3baseball.com as announced recently by the organization. Both players earned d3baseball.com All-America honors last spring.

Barry was a first-team selection as a first baseman while Denlinger is a second-team pick at shortstop.

Both players played for adult baseball teams in York County last summer. Barry played for Stoverstown in the Central League and Denlinger played for East Prospect in the Susquehanna League.

The duo returns after leading York to a 28-10 mark in 2021, including a 16-4 record in the Spartans' first year in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth. The Spartans won the Commonwealth Tournament title and advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division III Tournament.

Barry, the 2021 MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year, returns for his graduate year. Barry hit .404 last year with a 1.382 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), 48 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. His 19 home runs tied him with Denlinger for second in the nation in D-III in the category. He also ranked 18th in RBIs.

Barry slugged .882 while he also had an on-base percentage of .500. He drew a team-high 21 walks and was also hit by six pitches. He broke the school record for career home runs in 2021. He now has 35 career bombs in 126 games. Barry owns career marks of .333 with 115 runs, 31 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs and 141 RBIs.

Denlinger was a first-team All-Commonwealth pick in 2021 in addition to joining Barry on the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America squads. Denlinger hit .386 with 50 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs. He accumulated 141 total bases, had an OPS of 1.305, a slugging percentage of .892 and a .413 on-base percentage.

In addition to being tied with Barry in home runs, Denlinger ranked ninth nationally in D-III in slugging percentage, third in total bases and 41st in runs scored.

The Spartans, who are ranked 22nd in the Collegiate Baseball Magazine preseason poll, open their campaign on Tuesday, March 1, when they travel to Rutgers-Camden to face the Scarlet Raptors in the season opener. York opens its home campaign on March 12 when they kick off a three-game weekend series against Elmira.