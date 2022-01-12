York-Adams products help York College women remain unbeaten in MAC Commonwealth hoops

STEVE HEISER

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum narrowly missed a triple-double on Wednesday evening in York College’s 77-38 pounding of visiting Hood in women’s basketball action.

The 6-foot junior collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best eight blocks for the first-place Spartans, who earned their sixth consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth victory. Zumbrum had her second double-double of the season. Zumbrum also had five assists and two steals. She finished 7 for 12 from the field.

York stands at 12-2 overall and 6-0 in the MACC. Hood fell to 5-8 and 2-4.

Another York-Adams League product, Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner. added 17 points and five rebounds for York, while Kayla Ferris had 15 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high eight assists and six steals. Ferris now has seven double-doubles this season.

Savannah Wilson posted a career-best nine steals, to go with seven points and six assists for the Spartans.

York men fall: The York College men’s basketball team, playing in its first game in nearly a month, fell to Hood on Wednesday, 78-61.

Because of COVID-19 issues, the Spartans had their four previous scheduled games either canceled or postponed. York last played Dec. 18.

The Spartans dropped to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in the MACC. Hood is 8-5 and 5-1.

Colin Rimel had 15 points to lead York, while Chris Miers had 10 points.

