York-Adams products help York College women remain unbeaten in MAC Commonwealth hoops

STEVE HEISER
Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum, seen here in a file photo, had 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists and two steals on Wednesday in the Spartans' victory over Hood.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum narrowly missed a triple-double on Wednesday evening in York College’s 77-38 pounding of visiting Hood in women’s basketball action.

The 6-foot junior collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best eight blocks for the first-place Spartans, who earned their sixth consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth victory. Zumbrum had her second double-double of the season. Zumbrum also had five assists and two steals. She finished 7 for 12 from the field.

York stands at 12-2 overall and 6-0 in the MACC. Hood fell to 5-8 and 2-4.

Another York-Adams League product, Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner. added 17 points and five rebounds for York, while Kayla Ferris had 15 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high eight assists and six steals. Ferris now has seven double-doubles this season.

Savannah Wilson posted a career-best nine steals, to go with seven points and six assists for the Spartans.

York men fall: The York College men’s basketball team, playing in its first game in nearly a month, fell to Hood on Wednesday, 78-61.

Because of COVID-19 issues, the Spartans had their four previous scheduled games either canceled or postponed. York last played Dec. 18.

The Spartans dropped to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in the MACC. Hood is 8-5 and 5-1.

Colin Rimel had 15 points to lead York, while Chris Miers had 10 points.

