Former York College men's basketball star lands pro deal with Division I team in Portugal

STAFF REPORT

One of the best players in York College men's basketball history is now a professional.

Jason Bady has signed a pro contract to play for Beira-Mar in Division I of the Portuguese League. The team is located in Aveiro, Portugal.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Bady has been working toward his goal of pro basketball since his graduation from York College in August of 2020.

Bady had one of the single greatest individual seasons in York College history in 2018-19. He poured in a Capital Athletic Conference-leading 18.4 points per game. He also averaged 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game that season. Bady played almost 31 minutes per game, shooting 53.2% from the field, 33.8% from 3-point range and 79.9% from the free-throw line.

“He put an incredible amount of unseen hours into his game and his body and it is awesome to see all of that hard work pay off,” York College head coach Matt Hunter said about Bady in a news release from the school.

Bady was the CAC Player of the Year and a National Association of Basketball Coaches NCAA Division III Third-Team All-American as a senior.

Bady left for Portugal on Dec. 26 and will join his new team with its season already in progress. His contract runs until April 30 or until Beira-Mar is done with its playoff run.

"It means a lot to get this opportunity," Bady said in the York Colege news release. "I always felt like I was able to play at the next level. Officially becoming a professional player is another step in the right direction for me."

Bady hopes the opportunity leads to more good things.

"I am hopeful that I will be able to have a good season that allows me to continue to work my way up the ladder of professional basketball,” he said. “My goal is (to) eventually reach the highest level that I am capable of."

Bady finished his Spartans career with 1,154 points, 538 rebounds, 224 assists, 80 blocked shots and 159 steals. He played in 110 games with 72 starts. He ranks fourth in school history in career steals, fourth in games played, fifth in blocked shots, ninth in free-throw attempts (424), 10th in free throws made (315), 12th in rebounds, 14th in assists and 18th in points.

Hunter is excited to see Bady perform as a professional.

"The Beira-Mar Basketball Club has picked up a ton of new fans here in (central Pennsylvania),” Hunter said.

Information for this story was supplied by York College.