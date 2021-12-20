York College women suffer one-point loss, ending their 10-game basketball win streak

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York College women’s basketball winning streak is over.

The Spartans saw their triumphant 10-game run come to end on Monday afternoon in Florida.

York dropped a 58-57 decision to Loras in the St. Pete Shootout at Eckerd College.

The Spartans fell to 10-2 on the season, while Loras improved to 7-3.

Kayla Ferris paced York with 16 points on 8 for 12 shooting from the field. She also had six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Savannah Wilson added 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Bradi Zumbrum added seven points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gettysburg High grad Alana Bortner also had seven points and three assists.

The Spartans now have off until Monday, Jan. 3, when they play host to Susquehanna.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.