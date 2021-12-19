York College women's basketball team runs win streak to 10 games with victory in Florida

STEVE HEISER

The York College women’s basketball winning streak is now at 10 games and counting.

The surging Spartans picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon in Florida, beating Berry, 58-50.

The triumph came in the first round of a showcase in St. Petersburg hosted by Eckerd College.

In the second game of the event at 3 p.m. Monday, York will face Loras, which was 5-3 entering its game Sunday night vs. Eckerd.

York now sits at 10-1 on the season. Berry fell to 5-5.

Kayla Ferris once again led the Spartans with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block. She finished 9 for 11 from the field. She entered the game averaging 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

Eastern York High School graduate Cassidy Arnold added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum added seven points and five rebounds and Gettysburg grad Alana Borthner collected seven points and three rebounds.

