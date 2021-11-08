York College men's basketball team rolls to win in its first game in more than 600 days

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

For the first time in more than 600 days, the York College men’s basketball team took to the court for an official game on Monday night.

The wait proved to be worth it for Coach Matt Hunter’s squad.

The Spartans rolled to an 82-65 nonleague victory over Dickinson at Wolf Gymnasium inside the Grumbacher Center.

It was York’s first men’s basketball game since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended that season. The Spartans’ 2020-2021 season was not played because of the same pandemic.

In the 2021-2022 opener against Dickinson, York jumped out to a 39-24 halftime lead and never looked back.

David Giuliani, a 6-foot, 4-inch senior, poured in 23 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans. Giuliani was a first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference player in 2019-2020. Giuliani will try to repeat that feat this season, but in a different league. York is in its first basketball season in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth.

Senior Riley Dobraniecki added 11 points for the winners, while senior Sean Kelly chipped in 10 points. Littlestown High School graduate Logan Collins, a 6-5 junior, added six points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.

York is hoping to enjoy another successful men’s basketball campaign in 2021-2022. In its most recent season in 2019-2020, the Spartans were 23-6, won the CAC title and made the NCAA Division III Tournament. In its last three seasons, the Spartans have won at least 22 games each season.

Central York grad Jared Wagner, a four-year standout with the Spartans who was a senior on the 2019-2020 title team, is now an assistant with York. Wagner was the CAC Player of the Year in 2019-2020.

Hunter’s other assistant at York, Chris Bupp, is a familiar figure in York County basketball circles. Bupp enters his first year as an assistant coach for the Spartans after a five-year run as an assistant at Shippensburg University.

Before that, Bupp spent nearly 20 years as a high school coach in the York area at Central York, West York and York Tech. He earned York-Adams Coach of the Year honors in 1988-89.

York's next game is Friday vs. Drew in Trenton, New Jersey, in the first round of The College of New Jersey Tip Off Tournament, which also features TCNJ and Saint Elizabeth.

The Spartans' first MAC Commonwealth game is Dec. 1 in Reading vs. Alvernia. York's first home Commonwealth contest comes Dec. 4 vs. Lebanon Valley.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.